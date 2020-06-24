VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) portfolio company FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) and Askott Entertainment Inc. (“Askott”) announced entering into a definitive agreement on June 22, 2020 (the “Agreement”) to combine in an at-market merger, creating one of Canada’s leading gaming companies. Under the terms of the Agreement, FansUnite will acquire all of the outstanding securities of Askott by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Transaction”) pursuant to which Askott and a newly incorporated subsidiary of FansUnite will amalgamate under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and continue as one corporation which will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of FansUnite (“Amalco”).

“This merger with Askott will represent our most significant milestone to date and transform us into one of Canada’s leading gaming companies,” said Darius Eghdami, CEO of FansUnite Entertainment. “With the addition of Askott, we will have a fully integrated gaming asset that offers multiple B2C platforms for users, B2B technology for all forms of sportsbooks, and a seasoned team of executives that have led and grown multiple organizations on a global scale.”

Combined Company Highlights

4 live Business-to-Consumer ( “B2C”) platforms;

platforms; The B2C platforms have had over $350M CAD wagered since inception and over 300,000 registered members;

4 signed Business-to-Business ( “B2B”) contracts with two currently live;

contracts with two currently live; Two completed RNG Casino games;

Applications have been completed for multiple gaming licenses for B2C and B2B

Highly accomplished and experienced team with decades of experience in eSports, Sports Betting, Casino, Poker, Licensing, Government Relationships, Affiliates and Mergers and Acquisitions.

"The FansUnite merger with Askott accelerates the company's vision of becoming a global leader in the gaming space,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies. “Askott's robust eSports betting technology platform and in-house built RNG Casino games complements FansUnite's sports betting, casino, and virtual offerings."

The Transaction is subject to approval of the shareholders of Askott. It is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020. The Transaction is subject to regulatory review and other customary conditions. Material terms of the Transaction were disclosed in the FansUnite news release dated June 23, 2020 and available under FansUnite profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.

VST's sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that's shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. The principal business is operating the FansUnite Sportsbook and the website of its wholly-owned subsidiary, McBookie Limited, offering online gaming services to the UK market. FansUnite is also a provider of technology solutions, products and services in the gaming and entertainment industry and looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

About Askott Entertainment Inc.

Askott is a Vancouver based software development company with a team that has been building award-winning online gambling software since 2013. Askott has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, Chameleon Gaming Platform, with an Esports first focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. Askott has been using it for their own free-to-play internal brands as well as signing their first external real-money partners onto the platform.

Forward Looking Statement

