Auction date200724
Requested volume, SEK mln4,000


Credit rating class1
Term3M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.55 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln445
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln445
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids3


Credit rating class1
Term6M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.65 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln275
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln275
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids2

 

Credit rating class2
Term3M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.85 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln370
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln370
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids2


Credit rating class2
Term6M
Requested volume, SEK mln1,000 +/-
Fixed purchase rate0.95 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln325
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln325
Percentage alloted100.00 %
Number of bids2
  

 