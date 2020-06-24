Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide HVDC Capacitor Competitive Analysis and Leadership Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report answers the following key questions:

What are the market shares of suppliers in various end use segments such as in commercial, industrial, energy and power, and defense market?

Who are the market leaders in various regions and what are their market shares?

Which companies are more aligned with market opportunities and which companies have ability to gain market share?

What are the key differentiators for major suppliers?

Which company has the widest product range and how the product mapping looks among various players?

Which companies will gain market share?

The HVDC capacitor manufacture landscape is diverse and continually evolving. Major players in HVDC capacitor market have diversified product portfolios, strong geographical reach, and have made several strategic initiatives. The dynamics of the HVDC capacitor market extends beyond routine macro-economic elements of supply and demand. It is the relationship between buyer's needs and seller's capabilities as well as the macroeconomic forces at work that affect the market. It is how well and how efficiently the sellers meet the needs of the buyers that determine long-term success.



Over the years, the level of demand for HVDC capacitor has increased due supportive government regulations, asynchronous connections between grids, improved stability and low transmission losses. HVDC capacitor is used for a variety of end use industries, such as commercial, industrial, energy and power, and defense and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15%. The major growth drivers for this market are supportive government regulations, asynchronous connections between grids, and improved stability and low transmission losses.



Firms that produce HVDC capacitor are approaching market opportunities with starkly different strategies. The analyst, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global HVDC capacitor suppliers and has come up with a comprehensive research report, Leadership Quadrant and Strategic Positioning of HVDC Capacitor Suppliers. Using its proprietary research methodology, the analyst has developed a comparative analysis tool, the 'Leadership Quadrant,' which identifies leaders, contenders, visionaries, and specialists in the HVDC capacitor market and rates each HVDC capacitor producer.



This report also offers a full competitive analysis from target markets to product mapping, from selling strategies to production capabilities. In this research study, eight companies such as Eaton Corporation, ABB, Alstom, Transgrid Solutions, Maxwell Technologies, Siemens, Vishay Intertechnology, and EPCOS (TDK Electronics) were analyzed and profiled because they are the top revenue producers for HVDC capacitor. The eight profiled manufacturers are grouped in the quadrant. The leadership quadrant analyzes the relative strength among these players. The leadership quadrant addresses the need in the market for manufacturer evaluation based on objective data and metrics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Leadership Analysis

1.1: Market Description

1.2: Scoring Criteria

1.3: Leadership Quadrant Analysis

1.3.1: Leaders (Top Right)

1.3.2: Contenders (Bottom Right)

1.3.3: Visionaries (Top Left)

1.3.4: Specialists (Lower Left)



2. Competitive Benchmarking

2.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

2.2: Financial Strength

2.3: Market Share Analysis

2.3.1: Market Share in Various Segments

2.3.2: Market Share in Various Regions



3. Eaton Corporation Profile

3.1: Company Overview

3.1.1: Eaton Corporation Company Description and Business Segments

3.1.2: Eaton Corporation Company Statistics

3.2: HVDC Capacitor Business Overview

3.2.1: HVDC Capacitor Business Segment

3.2.2: Global HVDC Capacitor Operations

3.2.3: Key Differentiators and Strengths

3.3: Products and Product Positioning

3.3.1: Product Line Overview

3.3.2: HVDC Capacitor Product Mapping

3.3.3: Product Positioning in Market Segments

3.4: Markets and Market Positioning

3.4.1: Market Position in Global HVDC Capacitor Business

3.5: Revenue Breakdown by Market Segments

3.6: Revenue Breakdown by Regions

3.7: Production

3.7.1: Global Manufacturing Operations

3.8: Innovation and Market Leadership

3.9: Marketing, Sales, and Organizational Capabilities

3.9.1: Marketing and Sales

3.9.2: Management Commitment and Track Record

3.10: Financial Strength



4. ABB Profile



5. Alstom Profile



6. Transgrid Solutions Profile



7. Maxwell Technologies Profile



8. Siemens Profile



9. Vishay Intertechnology Profile



10. EPCOS (TDK Electronics) Profile



