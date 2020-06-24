Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Home Security Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the home security market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global home security market by application, technology, and region.



The technologies in home security system market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional door lock and CCTV surveillance to advanced 24x7 continuous monitoring by third party service providers. The rising wave of wireless communication technology is creating significant potential in applications, such as Do it yourself (DIY) and professional, and driving the demand for home security technologies.



In home security market, various wired and wireless technologies, such as BACnet, KNX, Wi-Fi, radio frequency identification (RFID), ZigBee, Bluetooth, and Z wave are used. Increasing crime rate, declining prices of security products, increasing awareness related to safety and security, and the growing adaption of cloud-based technologies are creating new opportunities for various home security technologies.



Some of the home security companies profiled in this report include ADT, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Assa Abloy, Secom, Robert Bosch, United Technologies, Godrej & Boyce, Allegion, Control4, Schneider Electric, Legrand, Comcast, and Vivint.



This report answers the following 9 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the home security market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in home security market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in home security market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in home security technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this home security market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this home security technology space?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution

2.2: Technology and Application Mapping

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Home Security Technologies

3.3: Competitive Intensity

3.4: Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1: Home Security Opportunity

4.2: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1: Wired

4.2.1.1: BACnet

4.2.1.2: Lonworks

4.2.1.3: Modbus

4.2.1.4: KNX

4.2.1.5: Others

4.2.2: Wireless

4.2.2.1: Zigbee

4.2.2.2: Wi-Fi

4.2.2.3: Bluetooth

4.2.2.4: Z-Wave

4.2.2.5: Others

4.3: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1: DIY by Technology

4.3.2: Professional by Technology

4.3.3: Others by Technology



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1: Home Security Market by Region

5.2: North American Home Security Technology Market

5.2.1: United States Home Security Technology Market

5.2.2: Canadian Home Security Technology Market

5.2.3: Mexican Home Security Technology Market

5.3: European Home Security Technology Market

5.3.1: The United Kingdom Home Security Technology Market

5.3.2: German Home Security Technology Market

5.3.3: French Home Security Technology Market

5.4: APAC Home Security Technology Market

5.4.1: Japanese Home Security Technology Market

5.4.2: Indian Home Security Technology Market

5.4.3: South Korean Home Security Technology Market

5.5: RoW Home Security Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Home Security Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2: Market Share Analysis

7.3: Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1: Implications

8.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Home Security Market by Technology Type

8.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Home Security Market by Application

8.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Home Security Market by Region

8.3: Emerging Trends in the Home Security Market

8.4: Disruption Potential

8.5: Strategic Analysis

8.5.1: New Product Development

8.5.2: Capacity Expansion of the Home Security Market

8.5.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Home Security Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1: ADT

9.2: Honeywell

9.3: Johnson Controls

9.4: Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

9.5: Assa Abloy

9.6: Secom

9.7: Robert Bosch

9.8: United Technologies

9.9: Godrej & Boyce

9.10: Allegion, Control4

9.11: Schneider Electric

9.12: Legrand

9.13: Comcast

9.14: Vivint



