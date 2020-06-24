Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report published on the acute kidney injury treatment market includes global industry analysis of 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters of the acute kidney injury treatment market, growth prospects are obtained with maximum precision.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition



3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market



4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Pipeline Assessment

4.2. Unmet needs



5. Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

5.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014-2018

5.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019-2029



6. Market Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Market Dynamics



7. Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Injury

7.1. Introduction / Key Findings

7.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Injury, 2014 - 2018

7.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Injury , 2019 - 2029

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Injury



8. Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Product

8.1. Introduction / Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Therapy, 2014 - 2018

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Therapy, 2019 - 2029

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Therapy



9. Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction / Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Sales Channels, 2014 - 2018

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2019 - 2029



10. Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029, by Region

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2014 - 2018

10.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2019 - 2029

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



11. North America Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 - 2018

11.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 - 2029

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.5. Drivers and Restraints - Impact Analysis



12. Latin America Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 - 2018

12.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 - 2029

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.5. Drivers and Restraints - Impact Analysis



13. Europe Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 - 2018

13.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 - 2029

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.5. Drivers and Restraints - Impact Analysis



14. South Asia Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 - 2018

14.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 - 2029

14.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.5. Drivers and Restraints - Impact Analysis



15. East Asia Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 - 2018

15.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 - 2029

15.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

15.5. Drivers and Restraints - Impact Analysis



16. Oceania Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 - 2018

16.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 - 2029

16.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

16.5. Drivers and Restraints - Impact Analysis



17. Middle East and Africa Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

17.1. Introduction

17.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2014 - 2018

17.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2019 - 2029

17.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

17.5. Drivers and Restraints - Impact Analysis



18. Emerging Countries Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

18.1. Introduction

18.2. China Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis

18.3. India Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis

18.4. Brazil Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis



19. Key Countries Analysis

19.1. U.S. Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.2. Canada Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.3. Germany Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.4. U. K. Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.5. France Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.6. Italy Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.7. Spain Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.8. Russia Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.9. Japan Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.10. South Korea Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.11. Australia Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.12. South Africa Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

19.13. GCC Countries Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029



20. Market Structure Analysis



21. Competition Analysis

21.1. Competition Dashboard

21.2. Competition Benchmarking

21.3. Competition Deep Dive



22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



23. Research Methodology



Companies Mentioned



Novartis

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co.

Biocon Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NIPRO Medical

Baxter Corporation

Asahi Kasei

NIKKISO

Fresenius Medical Care



