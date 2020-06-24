Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published new article on the landscaping industry, "Landscaping Could See Higher Demand to Maintain New Gardens as More People Return to Work After COVID-19 Lockdown"



COVID-19 has led to changes in the landscaping services industry. To reduce face to face contact, many workers are calling or texting clients to inform them that work has been completed. In addition, workers are no longer sharing equipment and cleaning their equipment more often. Many are also driving their own vehicles to job sites rather than sharing one company vehicle. While the industry has not been significantly affected by the pandemic, it is expected that some spring and summer projects could be cancelled as a result of rising unemployment or project owners looking to reduce costs.



Due to stay at home orders and concerns over the availability of food many people took up gardening and growing crops at home. As more people return to work they will have less time to maintain their new gardens and landscaping services may see an increase in demand from residential clients as a result. The rise in interest in crop growing could also be an opportunity for landscaping companies to offer services like compost delivery and spreading, raised bed building and soil tilling to help clients maintain their gardens.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Landscaping Could See Higher Demand to Maintain New Gardens as More People Return to Work After COVID-19 Lockdown"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900