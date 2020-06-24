London, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Team can confirm that we have been invited to testify to the US Senate for the third time in under three years.

Benchmark’s Managing Director, Simon Moores, has been invited to speak on the criticality of building and rapidly scaling domestic electric vehicle (EV) supply chains in the USA.

The hearing is being held today at 9.30am EDT by the US Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources led by Chairman Senator Lisa Murkowski (R, Alaska) and Ranking Member Joe Manchin (D, West Virginia).

Moores will feature in the Full Committee Hearing on the impact of COVID-19 on Mineral Supply Chains, Wednesday 24 June 2020 at 9.30am Washington DC (EDT).

SENATOR LISA MURKOWSKI, R-ALASKA, CHAIRMAN OF THE SENATE ENERGY AND NATURAL RESOURCES SAID:

“Minerals are the building blocks of modern society, and it is more timely than ever to recognize how their domestic production can strengthen our supply chains.

“Last year, Mr. Moores emphasized to our committee that those who control global minerals supply chains will hold the balance of industrial power for the 21st century. I look forward to his insights on how we have seen that play out in a global pandemic, and especially as we seek to recover from it.”

SIMON MOORES, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF BENCHMARK SAID:

“Team Benchmark is delighted to, once again, have the opportunity to give our independent state of play on the global electric vehicle supply chain to the highest tier of the US government.

“The industry – from lithium, cobalt, graphite and nickel miners through to battery cell makers and EV manufacturers – rely on our proprietary market data and analysis to make the highest level of decisions on scaling this supply chain for the energy storage revolution.

“It is our honour to present to the US Senate for the third time in what is now a crucial juncture for the USA in building a new heavy industry from scratch: the EV supply chain.

“Senator Murkowski is the most important voice in the USA on what is a pervasive and persistent shift to electrification and energy storage.

“The Senator’s relentless leadership on securing these supply chains is a crucial rallying call for a domestic supply chain that is some way behind its Chinese and European counterparts.

“This subject will define the future of the US auto industry and have a wholesale impact on domestic mining, refining, chemical making and recycling in the USA.

“I am looking forward to getting Team Benchmark‘s message across.”

End.

ABOUT BENCHMARK MINERAL INTELLIGENCE

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (Benchmark) is the world’s leading voice and most trusted provider of data and advisory services in the lithium ion battery and electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

Benchmark is globally known for setting the lithium industry’s reference price which is relied upon to negotiate contracts between actors in the industry, including lithium extraction operators, cathode manufacturers, battery cell producers and automotive OEMs. The Company also produces regular price assessments on cobalt chemicals and graphite and also tracks lithium ion megafactory capacity build out.

Benchmark also provides Forecasting & Consultancy services that are relied upon by a wide range of customers, from governments, electronics manufacturers, EV makers, battery cell producers, and mining companies. Premium Quarterly Forecast reports are provided for the lithium, cobalt and graphite industries, including cost curves and a fully linked supply and demand model allowing easy scenario analysis.

Our single-client advisory services provide actionable and implementable recommendations in the form of supply chain workshops, lenders market reports and input to feasibility studies.

To complement its publishing activities, Benchmark has created the industry’s leading platform to discuss the subject – The Benchmark World Tour. Starting in 2015, the annual series offers free investment and industry seminars, and has grown to 17 cities in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa.

Benchmark also hosts an industry gathering for the lithium ion supply chain in Q4 of each year. Benchmark Minerals Week consists of two main conferences, Graphite & Anodes and Cathodes, and is the world’s meeting place to negotiate deals and network.

Benchmark’s data, insight, and understanding of the subject is unrivalled, as witnessed by repeat testimony to the US Senate in 2017, 2019 and 2020. In addition, Benchmark has been invited to give guest lectures at the University of Oxford, Stanford University, the Royal Institution, and advised the UK Government.

The EV and battery supply chain is Benchmark’s sole focus and speciality.

https://www.benchmarkminerals.com info@benchmarkminerals.com