The Global Online Grocery market accounted for $154.69 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $975.16 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include increasing penetration of internet services, rising awareness among consumers, rising disposable income and people's increasing inclination toward comfort, a shift toward online grocery shopping from traditional shopping methods, and the rising number of smartphone users.



By category, the staples and cooking essentials segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the repetitive shopping of staples that include food grains, flours, and essentials like oil that are fundamental requirements of many households. Furthermore, changing lifestyles and rising disposable incomes are paving the way for growth over the next seven years.



On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the significant growing region during the forecast period. This upsurge is due to initiatives taken by the government of India and China to promote digitalization and e-commerce in their respective countries. Moreover, a rapidly growing middle class population, improvement in internet infrastructure and advancement in logistic network will help in the market growth in this region. In South Korea, Japan and China, online grocery is immensely popular.



Some of the key players in online grocery market include mySupermarket Limited, NetGrocer.com, Inc., Grofers India Pvt. Ltd., AEON Co., Ltd., Amazon India Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., Fresh Direct, LLC., Schwan Food Company, My Brands Inc., Instacart, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., Safeway, Inc., ShopFoodEx, Alibaba.com, Godrej Nature's Basket Ltd., Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall), Reliance Retail Ltd. (RelianceSmart.in), JD.com, Inc., Tesco.com, and Target Brands, Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Online Grocery Market, By types of Shopper



6 Global Online Grocery Market, By Category



7 Global Online Grocery Market, By Type



8 Global Online Grocery Market, By E-Commerce Option



9 Global Online Grocery Market, By Business Model



10 Global Online Grocery Market, By Company Type



11 Global Online Grocery Market, By Platform



12 Global Online Grocery Market, By Product Type



13 Global Online Grocery Market, By Purchase Type



14 Global Online Grocery Market, By End User



15 Global Online Grocery Market, By Geography



16 Key Developments

16.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

16.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

16.3 New Product Launch

16.4 Expansions

16.5 Other Key Strategies



17 Company Profiling



mySupermarket Limited

NetGrocer.com, Inc.

Grofers India Pvt. Ltd.

AEON Co., Ltd.

Amazon India Pvt. Ltd.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.

Fresh Direct, LLC.

Schwan Food Company

My Brands Inc.

Instacart

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Safeway, Inc.

ShopFoodEx

Alibaba.com

Godrej Nature's Basket Ltd.

Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall)

Reliance Retail Ltd. (RelianceSmart.in)

JD.com, Inc.

Tesco.com

Target Brands, Inc.

