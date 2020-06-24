New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Southeast Asia Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916327/?utm_source=GNW



Southeast Asia Personal Protective Equipment Market Growth & Trends



The Southeast Asia personal protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2027. It is projected to register a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The presence of stringent guidelines regarding occupational health and safety is projected to spur Personal Protective Equipment market over the forecast period.



Increasing awareness regarding worker health and safety along with growing industrial fatalities, primarily in the emerging economies, on account of lack of protective gear is also anticipated to steer the market growth during the forecast period. Technological innovation accompanied by changing consumer need for (Personal Protective Equipment) PPE is further projected to boost the market expansion.



Southeast Asia is expected to experience high growth during the forecast period owing to rising construction and infrastructure projects in these regions, thereby creating immense opportunity for the PPE market. Rapid industrialization in developing economies such as those in Southeast Asia is expected to positively affect demand for PPE in near future.



Safety regulations are expected to be the key factors driving the personal protective equipment market in Southeast Asia over the forecast period. Durable protective clothing such as flame retardant apparel, chemical defending garments, and mechanical protective clothing, are gaining importance in industries such as foundry, chemical processing, metal forming, construction, and oil and gas.



Southeast Asia Personal Protective Equipment Market Report Highlights

• Hand protection was the major product segment in 2019 and accounted for 27.1% of the overall revenue share owing to growing demand for the product in chemical production, industrial manufacturing, and building and construction industries.

• The Southeast Asia healthcare PPE market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for protective clothing, hand protective gears, and respirators in the healthcare industry

• Thailand was the largest Southeast Asian PPE market accounting for 21.6% in 2019 owing to increasing occupational fatalities coupled with requirement for protective gears in most of the core industries such as oil & gas, refining, metal manufacturing and automotive

• Malaysia PPE market is projected to witness growth rate of 8.1% over the forecast period on account of several stringent regulations and laws that have been enforced in the country to lower the risks and improve the working conditions for employees

• The industry has been focusing on research & development activities to develop new technologies for the manufacturing of products and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market

