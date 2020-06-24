TAMPA, FL, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTC: BTHR) (“BTHR” or the “Company”) an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports, and family sports entertainment markets, announced it has wrapped up its Minion Masters Summer Tournament this past Sunday, June 21, 2020.

The tournament kicked off with over one hundred players going head-to-head in 1v1 matches, with eight impressive players making it into the final rounds. Going into the livestreamed finals, Katt and Nerzl were chat favorites to win. “I would never want to be the one going up against Katt, that’s for sure,” remarked host Superman. Caster XT agreed, speculating, “Katt may just be a bit too hard to beat.”

The hype surrounding Katt did not disappoint and in an intense match, Katt took a flawless victory over Nerzl, winning 3-0 and snagging the $1,000 grand prize. Following in a close second, Nerzl walked away with game bundles, as did the third-place finalist, N!k0l4. Twitch chat also got in on the fun, with viewers taking home game keys throughout the livestream for titles like Deliver Us The Moon and Persona 4 Golden, as well as some in-game loot for Minion Masters. First-place winner Katt celebrated his victory in Discord chat with well-deserved cheering and trophy emojis and thanked Shadow Gaming for hosting, and third-place finalist N!k0l4 remarked, “It was a blast! Can’t wait for the next one!”

Eager to get back into the competitive atmosphere, Shadow Gaming is already planning on hosting a tournament for the World War I FPS title Verdun, from developer and publisher M2H. Verdun is a squad-based multiplayer first-person shooter set in a realistic World War I setting. Released in 2015 after a year in Early Access, Verdun remains a popular FPS game and is a perfect fit for Shadow Gaming’s next eSports tournament. Prospective competitors and fans can join the Shadow Gaming Discord (https://discord.gg/ERy8VK4) to inquire more about the upcoming tournament.

About eSports

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms.

The number of investments in eSports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

