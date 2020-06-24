Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unmanned Aircraft and Systems (UAS) Marketplace: Commercial and Military Controlled, Autonomous, and Semi-autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) including Drones and Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPV) Global and Regional Market Assessment and Forecasts 2020 - 2025 " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates commercial and military Unmanned Aircraft and Systems marketplace including enabling technologies, applications, market analysis, and more. The report provides an analysis of current market conditions and provides an outlook for the future with forecasts from 2020 to 2025 by segment, product, technology, vertical markets and applications. All purchases include time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.



Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) can be generally segmented into those that are remotely piloted and those that have at least some degree of autonomous operation. While the consumer market is becoming increasingly interested in small unmanned aircraft systems (a subset of all UAS, typically flown for hobby and recreational purposes), the type and number of applications for UAS for business applications is rapidly expanding across a diverse array of industry verticals.



The global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market comprises commercial and military applications. Commercial drone technology includes energy and propulsion systems, automation system, collision avoidance system, cybersecurity and jamming, on-board data processing, and communication data links and radio frequency spectrum capacity. Military UAS applications include defense and various homeland security solutions.



The commercial drone market segment comprises hardware, software and services. By way of example, drone hardware includes fixed-wing drones, rotary bland drones, nano-drones, and hybrid drones. Commercial drone market segments assessed include Energy and Propulsion, Automation Systems, Collision Avoidance Systems, Cyber Security, On-board (distributed) Data Processing, and Distributed Communications (communication data links and radio).



Leading companies such as Amazon are planning the widespread use of UAVs for retail delivery and related logistics. Drones are also anticipated to be used extensively in public safety including law enforcement, search and rescue operations. In addition, commercial drone services companies are anticipated to make a big impact on enterprise and industrial business operations.



Drone-enabled services include mapping, survey, and inspection services of critical assets such as wind turbines, utility assets, and commercial properties. Accordingly, this research sees both stand-alone services companies as well as those integrated with communications service providers. By way of example, Verizon Communications purchased Skyward, which provides drone solutions to a variety of companies.



Target Audience:

UAV manufacturers

Drone services companies

Telecommunications companies

Electronics component providers

Internet of Things (IoT) companies

Retail and wholesale service providers

Venture capitalists, consultants, and related

Commercial, military, and government organizations

Select Report Findings:

Open platforms and APIs is opening up global UAV application development marketplace

Emerging opportunities are developing for UAV fleet management and UAV solutions as a service

Biggest UAV market drivers are enterprise and industrial segments and government smart city solutions

Integrated drone and smart city applications will be commonplace in 54% of major metropolitan areas by 2025



