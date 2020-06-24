Seoul, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that the company will release Ragnarok Origin, a new MMORPG mobile game, in Korea on July 7, 2020.

The game qualities and results shown in the two closed beta tests were enough to indicate the possibility of success. The users who participated in the first and second CBT and FGT responded with positive feedbacks and the game was received supportive reviews on its quality.

Ragnarok Origin is currently on pre-registration which provides variable reward events to the users.

[Official Gravity Website] http://www.gravity.co.kr/kr

[Pre-Registration Website] https://ragnarokorigin.gnjoy.com/PreJoin

