Selbyville, Delaware, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide medical supplies market was worth USD 80 billion in the year 2019 and to reach USD 95.04 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 13.5% between 2020-2026. This rapid expansion of the market is majorly attributed to growing demand for disinfectants owing to rising cognizance of environment and personal hygiene.

The document offers crucial insights pertaining to the impact of COVID-19 on the growth avenues of global medical supplies market. Additionally, the study comprises of information pertaining to various segmentations such as type, end-use, and regional terrain along with their respective contributions towards the overall market outlook. The competitive analysis of the market as well as growth and development strategies adopted by industry giants worldwide are also enlisted in the document.

The different factors that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the medical supplies industry have been closely assessed by top notch research experts and analysts. The study offers an unmatched strategic analysis in terms of market share, size, revenue, product & sales volume as well as current and predicted growth rate.

The study enclosed a detailed PEST Analysis of this business space, delivering business-centric information pertaining to economical, political, technological, and social parameters. In addition to this, the document provides details pertaining to investment adoption model. The simple & understandable language and analyst recommendation & conclusion make this report a must buy.

For the record, medical supplies are non-disposable medical accessories required for treating injuries or illnesses. These supplies generally comprise of medicine cups, syringes and needles among others.

Important features of the medical supplies market report:

A neutral evaluation of market performance Changing market dynamics Recent industry trends & noteworthy developments All -embracing market segmentation Current, historical, and expected market size based on volume and value Competitive landscape Strategies of market behemoths and product offerings Potential & niche segments/geographies depicting promising growth





Impact assessment of the COVID-19 outbreak on medical supplies market: The emergence of COVID-19 disease has increased the demand for diagnostic supplies such as ventilators, N95 masks, and PPE kits, which in turn is fueling the medical supplies market growth. In fact, according to World of Meters, the number of patients affected by coronavirus increased to 3.4 million whereas the death toll due to COVID-19 reached 239 thousand in May 2020.

The shortage of medical supplies owing to increased pervasiveness of the COVID-19 has compelled various non-pharmaceutical companies to produce healthcare products, which is adding substantial traction to the demand of medical supplies.

Citing some astonishing changes:

The US-based SanTan Brewing transformed its beer production units to develop hand sanitizers. The company reportedly produced around 400 gallons of medical-grade hand sanitizers in April 2020. Similarly, Pernod Ricard’s facility in the United States, which develops Seagram’s Gin and Malibu Coconut Rum, started producing up to 1000 gallons of hand sanitizers in March 2020.

However, the strict lockdown imposed in various regions in order to curb the spread of the disease has delayed surgical procedures as well as non-urgent treatments. It has also impacted the logistics and supply chain industry, which in turn may act as a restraining factor to the medical supplies market growth.

Product Insights

Worldwide medical supplies market is categorized according to various segments such as type, end-use and regional contribution. As per type, the market is split into wound care supplies, radiology, infusion, personal protective equipment, and intubations. Citing the end-use spectrum, the industry is divided into clinics and hospitals.

Regional Analysis

Global medical supplies market is classified into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America medical supplies industry is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period. High occurrence of COVID-19 infections along with availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure are favoring the market scenario in the region.

On the other hand, the medical supplies market in Asia-Pacific is also estimated to amass appreciable returns in the forthcoming years. Rising prevalence of various infections & diseases is augmenting the regional demand.

Competitive Analysis

Advanced Sterilization Products, Getinge Group, STERIS Corp., Baxter International Inc. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health Inc., Medtronic Plc. and Becton, Dickson & Co. are the major companies formulating the competitive arena of global medical supplies market.

Global Medical Supplies Market by Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Intubations

Personal Protective Equipment

Infusion

Radiology

Wound Care Supplies

Global Medical Supplies Market by End-use Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Medical Supplies Market by Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Medical Supplies Market (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

Medtronic Plc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Becton, Dickson & Co.

Johnson & Johnson

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

STERIS Corp.

Gentinge Groupe

Advanced Sterilization Products





Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Medical Supplies Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Medical Supplies Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Medical Supplies Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Medical Supplies Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Medical Supplies Market Dynamics

3.1. Medical Supplies Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Medical Supplies Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Medical Supplies Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Medical Supplies Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Medical Supplies Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Medical Supplies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Intubations

5.4.2. Personal Protective Equipment

5.4.3. Infusion

5.4.4. Radiology

5.4.5. Wound Care Supplies

Chapter 6. Global Medical Supplies Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Medical Supplies Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Medical Supplies Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Medical Supplies Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2. Clinics

Chapter 7. Global Medical Supplies Market, Regional Analysis

