STOCKHOLM – June 24, 2020 – ContextVision hereby invites shareholders to an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 5, 2020. Please find attached the invitation including agenda and details on how to register. Please contact: shareholderinfo@contextvision.com for any questions regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting.

For inquiries, please contact CFO Ann-Charlotte Linderoth

E-mail: ann-charlotte.linderoth@contextvision.se

About ContextVision

ContextVision is a medical technology software company specialized in image analysis and artificial intelligence. As the global market leader within image enhancement, we are a trusted partner to leading manufacturers of ultrasound, X-ray and MRI equipment around the world.

Our expertise is to develop powerful software products, based on proprietary technology and artificial intelligence for image-based applications. Our cutting-edge technology helps clinicians accurately interpret medical images, a crucial foundation for better diagnosis and treatment.

ContextVision is now entering the fast-growing digital pathology market. We are re-investing significantly in our product portfolio of decision support tools and we are dedicated to becoming a leading resource for pathologists to radically develop cancer diagnosis and improve patient care.

The company, established in 1983, is based in Sweden with local representation in the U.S., Japan, China and Korea. ContextVision is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker COV.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

