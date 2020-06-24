Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acrylic Fiber Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for acrylic fiber is expected to register a CAGR of around 1% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied include the high demand from the use of apparel.
On the flipside, availability of substitutes like polyester, stringent regulations worldwide on the production of acrylic fiber, and the negative impact of Covid-19 on the overall market are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
By form, the filament segment accounted for the largest market share, and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominated the global acrylic fiber market, due to high demand from the ASEAN countries and India.
Key Market Trends
Wool Segment to Dominate the Market
China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region
Competitive Landscape
The global acrylic fiber market is partially consolidated in nature, with the top five players occupying around 50% of the market, as of 2019. Global production capacity in the year 2019 was estimated at 1,737 kilo tons. Some of the major players of the market studied include Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt Ltd., Dralon, Montefibre SpA, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A., among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Demand for Use in Apparels
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Availability of Substitutes, like Polyester
4.2.2 Stringent Regulations Worldwide on the Production of Acrylic Fiber
4.2.3 Negative Impact of Covid-19 and Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Technological Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Form
5.1.1 Staple
5.1.2 Filament
5.2 Blending
5.2.1 Wool
5.2.2 Cotton
5.2.3 Other Blendings
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Apparel
5.3.2 Household Furnishing
5.3.3 Industrial
5.3.4 Other Applications (Outdoor)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries
5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Russia
5.4.3.6 Spain
5.4.3.7 Turkey
5.4.3.8 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Iran
5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
6.4.2 Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A..
6.4.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
6.4.4 Dralon
6.4.5 FORMOSA PLASTIICS CORPORATIION
6.4.6 Indian Acrylics Limited
6.4.7 Japan Exlan Co., Ltd.
6.4.8 Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Co., Ltd
6.4.9 Kaltex
6.4.10 KANEKA CORPORATION
6.4.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
6.4.12 Pasupati Acrylon Ltd
6.4.13 PetroChina Company Limited
6.4.14 TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD
6.4.15 TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
6.4.16 Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ielfev
