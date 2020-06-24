Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium Hydroxide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the global magnesium hydroxide market looks attractive with opportunities in industrial, municipal, and pharmaceutical industries. The global magnesium hydroxide market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19.



However market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $773 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards environment friendly flame retardant additives and the growing demand for magnesium hydroxide in the wastewater treatment, flue gas desulphurization, and pharmaceutical industries.



Huber Engineered Materials, Israel Chemical Company, Nedmag B.V., Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Materials Industry, Martin Marietta Materials, Kyowa Chemical Industry Ltd., Xinyang Minerals Group, and Niknam Chemicals Private Limited are among the major magnesium hydroxide manufacturers.



Features of the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market

Market Size Estimates: Magnesium hydroxide market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kt) shipments.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Magnesium hydroxide market size by various segments, such as end use industry, application, purity level, product form, and regions in terms of value and volume.

Regional Analysis: Magnesium hydroxide market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, application, purity level, product form, and regions for the magnesium hydroxide market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the magnesium hydroxide market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global magnesium hydroxide by magnesium hydroxide by end use industry (industrial, municipal, pharmaceutical, and others), application (environmental protection, flame retardant, pharmaceutical ingredient, and others), purity level (90%-95% and 96%-100%), product form (slurry, powder, fine particles, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market? What are the business risks and threats to the market? What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the market? What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summery



2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Application

3.3.1: Flame Retardant

3.3.2: Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3.3.3: Environmental Protection

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Industrial

3.4.2: Pharmaceutical

3.4.3: Municipal

3.4.4: Others

3.5:Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Purity Level

3.5.1:90%-95%

3.5.2: 96%-100%

3.6:Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Product Form

3.6.1: Slurry

3.6.2: Powder

3.6.3: Fine Particles

3.6.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Region

4.2: North American Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.2.1: North American Magnesium Hydroxide by Application

4.2.2: North American Magnesium Hydroxide by End Use Industry

4.2.3: The USA Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.2.4: Canadian Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.2.5: Mexican Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.3: European Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.3.1: European Magnesium Hydroxide by Application

4.3.2: European Magnesium Hydroxide by End Use Industry

4.3.3: Western European Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.3.4: Eastern European Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.4: APAC Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.4.1: APAC Magnesium Hydroxide by Application

4.4.2: APAC Magnesium Hydroxide by End Use Industry

4.4.3: Chinese Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.4.4: Japanese Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.4.5: Indian Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.5: ROW Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.5.1: ROW Magnesium Hydroxide by Application

4.5.2: ROW Magnesium Hydroxide by End Use Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Geographical Expansion

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures



7. Company Profile of Leading Players

7.1.1: Huber Engineered Materials

7.1.2: Israel Chemical Company

7.1.3: Nedmag B.V.

7.1.4: Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.1.5: Ube Materials Industry

7.1.6: Martin Marietta Materials

7.1.7: Kyowa Chemical Industry Ltd.

7.1.8: Xinyang Minerals Group

7.1.9: Niknam Chemicals Private Limited



