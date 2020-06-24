Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnesium Hydroxide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the global magnesium hydroxide market looks attractive with opportunities in industrial, municipal, and pharmaceutical industries. The global magnesium hydroxide market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19.
However market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $773 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards environment friendly flame retardant additives and the growing demand for magnesium hydroxide in the wastewater treatment, flue gas desulphurization, and pharmaceutical industries.
Huber Engineered Materials, Israel Chemical Company, Nedmag B.V., Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Materials Industry, Martin Marietta Materials, Kyowa Chemical Industry Ltd., Xinyang Minerals Group, and Niknam Chemicals Private Limited are among the major magnesium hydroxide manufacturers.
Features of the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summery
2. Market Background and Classification
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Application
3.3.1: Flame Retardant
3.3.2: Pharmaceutical Ingredients
3.3.3: Environmental Protection
3.3.4: Others
3.4: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by End Use Industry
3.4.1: Industrial
3.4.2: Pharmaceutical
3.4.3: Municipal
3.4.4: Others
3.5:Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Purity Level
3.5.1:90%-95%
3.5.2: 96%-100%
3.6:Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Product Form
3.6.1: Slurry
3.6.2: Powder
3.6.3: Fine Particles
3.6.4: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Region
4.2: North American Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.2.1: North American Magnesium Hydroxide by Application
4.2.2: North American Magnesium Hydroxide by End Use Industry
4.2.3: The USA Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.2.4: Canadian Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.2.5: Mexican Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.3: European Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.3.1: European Magnesium Hydroxide by Application
4.3.2: European Magnesium Hydroxide by End Use Industry
4.3.3: Western European Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.3.4: Eastern European Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.4: APAC Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.4.1: APAC Magnesium Hydroxide by Application
4.4.2: APAC Magnesium Hydroxide by End Use Industry
4.4.3: Chinese Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.4.4: Japanese Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.4.5: Indian Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.5: ROW Magnesium Hydroxide Market
4.5.1: ROW Magnesium Hydroxide by Application
4.5.2: ROW Magnesium Hydroxide by End Use Industry
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Geographical Reach
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by End Use Industry
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Geographical Expansion
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures
7. Company Profile of Leading Players
7.1.1: Huber Engineered Materials
7.1.2: Israel Chemical Company
7.1.3: Nedmag B.V.
7.1.4: Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd.
7.1.5: Ube Materials Industry
7.1.6: Martin Marietta Materials
7.1.7: Kyowa Chemical Industry Ltd.
7.1.8: Xinyang Minerals Group
7.1.9: Niknam Chemicals Private Limited
