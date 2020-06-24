Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Management Systems Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy management system market was valued at USD 8.48 billion in 2019, and it is forecasted to reach a value of USD 17.38 billion by 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 16.2% during the period 2020 - 2025.
The increasing focus towards issues, such as managing energy consumption, optimizing the use for renewable energy sources, reducing carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions, is creating demands for EMS. Further, cloud services effectively minimize operational costs of software development and maintenance and also direct the monetary costs, cost of time, and spent resources on maintaining the in-house IT professionals and infrastructure on gathering, storing, and analyzing energy data. Cloud services are an ongoing trend for market growth.
The increasing usage of smart grids and smart meters drives the market. With the increasing energy demand and aging electricity infrastructure, governments across the world are increasingly moving towards modernization of energy grids by adopting smart grid solutions. Various governments undertaking modernization drive to upgrade their power grid is driving the demand for energy efficiency solutions in the space. For instance, the Missouri Public Service Commission has made a utility investment of USD 6.3 billion for grid modernization, which is being taken up by Ameren, and the company has finished about 900 projects as of February 2020.
Key Market Trends
HEMS (Home EMS) to Hold the Significant Growth
Europe Accounts for Significant Share
Competitive Landscape
The energy management systems market is competitive and consists of several major players. However, in terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability. Key players are IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are -
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Increasing Usage of Smart Grids and Smart Meters
4.5.2 Rising Investments in Energy Efficiency
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 High Initial Installation Costs Coupled with Maintenance Costs
4.7 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type of EMS
5.1.1 BEMS
5.1.2 IEMS
5.1.3 HEMS
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Manufacturing
5.2.2 Power and Energy
5.2.3 IT and Telecommunication
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Other End Users
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Energy Generation
5.3.2 Energy Transmission
5.3.3 Energy Monitoring
5.4 Component
5.4.1 Hardware
5.4.2 Software
5.4.3 Services
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 United States
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 United Kingdom
5.5.2.2 Germany
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Spain
5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 India
5.5.3.3 Japan
5.5.3.4 South Korea
5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.4.1 Brazil
5.5.4.2 Argentina
5.5.4.3 Mexico
5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America
5.5.5 Middle East and Africa
5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.5.5.3 South Africa
5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.
6.1.3 General Electric Co.
6.1.4 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.6 Tendril Networks Inc.
6.1.7 Eaton Corporation
6.1.8 EnerNOC Inc.
6.1.9 Elster Group GMBH
6.1.10 SAP SE
6.1.11 Siemens AG
6.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
