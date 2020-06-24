Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Management Systems Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global energy management system market was valued at USD 8.48 billion in 2019, and it is forecasted to reach a value of USD 17.38 billion by 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 16.2% during the period 2020 - 2025.



The increasing focus towards issues, such as managing energy consumption, optimizing the use for renewable energy sources, reducing carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions, is creating demands for EMS. Further, cloud services effectively minimize operational costs of software development and maintenance and also direct the monetary costs, cost of time, and spent resources on maintaining the in-house IT professionals and infrastructure on gathering, storing, and analyzing energy data. Cloud services are an ongoing trend for market growth.



The increasing usage of smart grids and smart meters drives the market. With the increasing energy demand and aging electricity infrastructure, governments across the world are increasingly moving towards modernization of energy grids by adopting smart grid solutions. Various governments undertaking modernization drive to upgrade their power grid is driving the demand for energy efficiency solutions in the space. For instance, the Missouri Public Service Commission has made a utility investment of USD 6.3 billion for grid modernization, which is being taken up by Ameren, and the company has finished about 900 projects as of February 2020.



Key Market Trends



HEMS (Home EMS) to Hold the Significant Growth

With the rapid improvements in technologies like network communication, smart grid, bidirectional communication medium's, information infrastructures, energy conservation methodologies and various techniques, Home area networks (HANs) have encountered a revolutionary change about multiple areas of power consumption domains like energy conservation at consumption premises, electricity usage patterns, etc.

Due to the increasing concern about the efficient use of energy, there is an expanding focus on installing energy-saving devices in households across the world. Energy management systems are cost-effective, primarily all residential buildings, regardless of national energy prices, usage, and climatic factors, are increasingly being adopted in homes.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), overall domestic consumption is expected to grow at 0.3% annually through 2040, less than half the rate of population growth. The agency expects residential energy use to be flat while transportation energy consumption will decline slightly.

In recent times, there has been a significant surge in the development of connected, intelligent devices, such as smart meters, smart sensors, smart thermostats, etc. that are equipped in smart homes. They are witnessing advancements with a rise in the development of power monitoring and display technologies.

Further, the average net energy savings per system installation is about 36% for space heating, water heating, and cooling/ventilation, and 23% for lighting. This is further driving the growth of the market due to the government's support and promotion for further uptake of smart devices.

For instance, India's government has planned to create 500 smart cities in a phased manner, with smart homes being the most critical entity of smart cities. Also, in the United States, smart home projects, such as the installation of smart meters in California, Florida, and Texas, have contributed to the growth of smart home devices in the country.

Europe Accounts for Significant Share

Europe accounts to hold a significant share in the market. A country such as the United Kingdom remains one of the forerunners in terms of adoption, aided by favorable energy policies and regulations targeted at reducing the country's carbon footprint through smart meter rollouts, energy-efficient buildings, and Systems among others.

The country has a clear rollout strategy, led by the Department of Energy and Industrial policy. According to the National Audit Office (NAO), the UK is set to complete the installation process of smart meters by 2020. Over 12.5 million smart meters have been installed in the UK by the end of 2018. Additionally, due to a high population density and high connectivity, the country has a favorable cost-benefit analysis, further adding to the growth.

Further, in July 2019, Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has selected Utilidex to supply The Utilidex Energy Hub,' a new energy management system. This initiative is expected to allow CCS to drive added value from both a trading and commercial perspective and enhance the way customers manage their energy estates in the UK.

Furthermore, Germany has been focusing on sustainable long-term energy since 2010. The country adopted a strategic roadmap on renewable energy adoption, called Energy Concept. This strategy establishes a pathway that is looking toward 2050 with renewable energy as its foundation. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) estimated that the demand for energy generation from renewable sources as well as fossil fuels would rise from 600 TWh at present to over 700 TWh by 2030 in Germany, primarily driven by the expansion of electric mobility.

In addition, in accordance with the Climate Protection Plan 2050, the country is planning to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990. The industry is expected to contribute to this with a reduction of between 49% and 51%.

Competitive Landscape



The energy management systems market is competitive and consists of several major players. However, in terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players, with a prominent share in the market, are focusing on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability. Key players are IBM Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are -

February 2020 - Castle Development and Schneider Electric Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide Castle Landmark compound with an energy management system, to manage the infrastructure of the project, rationalize energy consumption, and offer safe, efficient, and eco-friendly products, including solar panels, heating systems, water, and natural gas networks, internet, traffic control systems, and electric vehicle charging stations.

January 2020 - The Enel Group, through its advanced energy services business line Enel X, and European investment fund Infracapital, one of Europe's prominent Infrastructure investors, signed an agreement to expand their Cogenio distributed generation and energy efficiency joint venture, through a new company operating throughout Spain.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Increasing Usage of Smart Grids and Smart Meters

4.5.2 Rising Investments in Energy Efficiency

4.6 Market Restraints

4.6.1 High Initial Installation Costs Coupled with Maintenance Costs

4.7 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of EMS

5.1.1 BEMS

5.1.2 IEMS

5.1.3 HEMS

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.2 Power and Energy

5.2.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Other End Users

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Energy Generation

5.3.2 Energy Transmission

5.3.3 Energy Monitoring

5.4 Component

5.4.1 Hardware

5.4.2 Software

5.4.3 Services

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Spain

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 India

5.5.3.3 Japan

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Mexico

5.5.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.3 General Electric Co.

6.1.4 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.6 Tendril Networks Inc.

6.1.7 Eaton Corporation

6.1.8 EnerNOC Inc.

6.1.9 Elster Group GMBH

6.1.10 SAP SE

6.1.11 Siemens AG

6.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



