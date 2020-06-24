Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time: 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD NEWS, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners’ 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2020 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com .

To participate in the Conference Call please dial +1 (866) 688-9431 toll-free in the U.S and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (409) 216-0818 (Conference ID 3838218) at approximately 11:50 a.m. (Eastern Time). Live audio of the Conference Call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at BBUQ22020Webcast .

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until August 12, 2020 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for overseas calls (Conference ID 3838218). A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSX: BBU.UN) (NYSE:BBU) is a business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low production costs.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed business services and industrials company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $515 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges. For more information please visit our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com .

Contact:

Alan Fleming

bbu.enquiries@brookfield.com