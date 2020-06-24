Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global testing, inspection, and certification market was valued at USD 218.44 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 294.43 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.3%, during the forecasted period (2020-2025).The advent of new technologies, and the high demand for inspection and testing at regular intervals across a few industries, such as oil and gas, the TIC market is expected to witness growth, irrespective of the industrial seasonality.
There is an increase in the volume of international imports and exports, especially for products, such as food and medical products. The Food and beverage, consumer electronics, agriculture, and automotive (electrical vehicles) markets are expected to provide more scope for TIC services.
Additionally, the environment-focused initiatives are driving the adoption of new testing standards, primarily with the aid of new technologies. For instance, the Detox campaigns, such as Greenpeace's ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) campaign across Europe and America. This campaign aimed to reduce the usage of harmful chemical substances in the textile industry (the second largest polluter of fresh water worldwide).
However, trade wars and growth fluctuations have been challenging the end-user industries and with the recent outbreak of COVID 19, testing, inspection and certification market is playing crucial role by providing assurance that the product and services offered, especially in the healthcare sector, to the customers meet the fundamental safety and health requirements. TIC council directed respective countries to continue providing the TIC services for safety of workplace plant and machinery.
Key Market Trends
Energy and Chemicals is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Rapid Growth
Competitive Landscape
The testing, inspection and certification market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. Although the market is fragmented, the market is dominated by three large players, namely, SGS, Bureau Veritas, and Intertek (25% of the total market share), and the top 10 players accounted for less than 40% of the TIC market. Enterprises across industries, like life sciences, utilities, and public sector, are still dependent on in-house TIC services. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.2.5 Threat of Substitutes
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Government Regulations and Mandates
4.4 Market Challenges
4.4.1 Trade Wars and Growth Fluctuations of End-user Industries
4.5 Assessment of Impact of Covid-19 on the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Service Type
5.1.1 Testing and Inspection Service
5.1.2 Certification Service
5.2 Sourcing Type
5.2.1 Outsourced
5.2.2 In-house
5.3 End-user Vertical
5.3.1 Consumer Goods and Retail
5.3.2 Food and Agriculture
5.3.3 Oil and Gas
5.3.4 Construction and Engineering
5.3.5 Energy and Chemicals
5.3.6 Manufacturing of Industrial Goods
5.3.7 Transportation (Rail and Aerospace)
5.3.8 Industrial and Automotive
5.3.9 Other End-user Verticals
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 South Korea
5.4.3.4 India
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Intertek Group PLC
6.1.2 SGS SA
6.1.3 Bureau Veritas SA
6.1.4 Underwriters Laboratories (UL)
6.1.5 DNV GL
6.1.6 Eurofins Scientific SE
6.1.7 Dekra Certification GmbH
6.1.8 ALS Limited
6.1.9 BSI Group
6.1.10 SAI Global Limited
6.1.11 MISTRAS Group, Inc.
6.1.12 Exova Group PLC
6.1.13 TUV SUD AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
