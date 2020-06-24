Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Plasticizer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the bio plasticizer market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, and building & construction industries.
The global bio plasticizer market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10% to 12% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are stringent norms & regulations and increasing demand for eco-friendly plasticizers for various end use industries.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing penetration of bio based plasticizers. DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., Lanxess AG, Polyone Corporation, Bioamber Inc., Danisco Us Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Matrica SPA, Myriant Corporation, and Vertellus Specialties Inc are among the major bio-plasticizer providers.
The analyst forecasts that ESBO will remain the largest material and it is the expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period with growth in packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, and ban or restriction on phthalate plasticizer expected to driver the demand for bio-plasticizer.
Within the bio-plasticizer market, packaging materials will remain the largest end use industries and it is also expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing demand in the food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharmaceuticals packaging.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for PVC plastic in construction, automotive, packaging, food and medical end use market in emerging countries, such as China and India.
Features of the Global Bio-Plasticizer Market
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Bio Plasticizer Market Trends and Forecast by Value ($M) and Volume (by Kilotons)
3.3: Global Bio Plasticizer Market by Material Type in Value ($M) and Volume (by Kilotons)
3.3.1: ESBO
3.3.2: Castor Oil
3.3.3: Citrates
3.3.4: Succinic Acid
3.3.5: Others
3.4: Global Bio Plasticizer Market by End Use Industry in Value ($M) and Volume (by Kilotons)
3.4.1: Packaging Materials
3.4.2: Medical Devices
3.4.3: Consumer Goods
3.4.4: Wires & Cables
3.4.5: Building & Construction
3.4.6: Others
4. Global Bio Plasticizer Market by Region from 2014 to 2025
4.1: North American Bio Plasticizer Market
4.1.1: North American Bio Plasticizer Market by Material Type
4.1.2: North American Bio Plasticizer Market by End Use Industry
4.1.3: United States Bio Plasticizer Market
4.1.4: Canadian Bio Plasticizer Market
4.1.5: Mexican Bio Plasticizer Market
4.2: Europe Bio Plasticizer Market
4.2.1: Europe Bio Plasticizer Market by Material Type
4.2.2: Europe Bio Plasticizer Market by End Use Industry
4.2.3: Germany Bio Plasticizer Market
4.2.4: United Kingdom Bio Plasticizer Market
4.2.5: Russia Bio Plasticizer Market
4.2.6: France Bio Plasticizer Market
4.2.7: Spain Bio Plasticizer Market
4.3: APAC Bio Plasticizer Market
4.3.1: APAC Bio Plasticizer Market by Material Type
4.3.2: APAC Bio Plasticizer Market by End Use Industry
4.3.3: China Bio Plasticizer Market
4.3.4: Japan Bio Plasticizer Market
4.3.5: South Korea Bio Plasticizer Market
4.3.6: India Plasticizer Market
4.3.7: Thailand Bio Plasticizer Market
4.4: ROW Bio Plasticizer Market
4.4.1: ROW Bio Plasticizer Market by Material Type
4.4.2: ROW Bio Plasticizer Market by End Use Industry
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: End Use Industry Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Geographical Reach
5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis by Material Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities Analysis by End Use Industry
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Bio Plasticizer Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New End Use Industry Development
6.3.2: Material Type Development
6.3.3: Mergers and Acquisitions
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: DowDuPont
7.2: Evonik Industries
7.3: Solvay S.A.
7.4: Lanxess AG
7.5: Polyone Corporation
7.6: Broadcom
7.7: Bioamber Inc.
7.8: Danisco Us Inc
7.9: Emery Oleochemicals LLC
7.10: Myriant Corporation
7.11: Matrica SPA
7.12: Vertellus Specialties Inc
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
