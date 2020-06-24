Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-Plasticizer Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the bio plasticizer market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, and building & construction industries.



The global bio plasticizer market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 10% to 12% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth drivers for this market are stringent norms & regulations and increasing demand for eco-friendly plasticizers for various end use industries.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include growing penetration of bio based plasticizers. DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Solvay S.A., Lanxess AG, Polyone Corporation, Bioamber Inc., Danisco Us Inc., Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Matrica SPA, Myriant Corporation, and Vertellus Specialties Inc are among the major bio-plasticizer providers.



The analyst forecasts that ESBO will remain the largest material and it is the expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period with growth in packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, and ban or restriction on phthalate plasticizer expected to driver the demand for bio-plasticizer.



Within the bio-plasticizer market, packaging materials will remain the largest end use industries and it is also expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period supported by increasing demand in the food and beverages, household products, personal care, and pharmaceuticals packaging.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for PVC plastic in construction, automotive, packaging, food and medical end use market in emerging countries, such as China and India.



Features of the Global Bio-Plasticizer Market

Market Size Estimates: Smart bio-plasticizer market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Smart bio-plasticizer market size by various segments, such as material, end use industry, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Smart bio-plasticizer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, material, and regions for the bio-plasticizer market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the bio-plasticizer market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global bio-plasticizer market by material type (ESBO, citrates, castor oil, succinic acid, and others), end use industry (packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, building & construction, flooring and walls, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market? What are the business risks and threats to the market? What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the market? What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution? What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Bio Plasticizer Market Trends and Forecast by Value ($M) and Volume (by Kilotons)

3.3: Global Bio Plasticizer Market by Material Type in Value ($M) and Volume (by Kilotons)

3.3.1: ESBO

3.3.2: Castor Oil

3.3.3: Citrates

3.3.4: Succinic Acid

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Bio Plasticizer Market by End Use Industry in Value ($M) and Volume (by Kilotons)

3.4.1: Packaging Materials

3.4.2: Medical Devices

3.4.3: Consumer Goods

3.4.4: Wires & Cables

3.4.5: Building & Construction

3.4.6: Others



4. Global Bio Plasticizer Market by Region from 2014 to 2025

4.1: North American Bio Plasticizer Market

4.1.1: North American Bio Plasticizer Market by Material Type

4.1.2: North American Bio Plasticizer Market by End Use Industry

4.1.3: United States Bio Plasticizer Market

4.1.4: Canadian Bio Plasticizer Market

4.1.5: Mexican Bio Plasticizer Market

4.2: Europe Bio Plasticizer Market

4.2.1: Europe Bio Plasticizer Market by Material Type

4.2.2: Europe Bio Plasticizer Market by End Use Industry

4.2.3: Germany Bio Plasticizer Market

4.2.4: United Kingdom Bio Plasticizer Market

4.2.5: Russia Bio Plasticizer Market

4.2.6: France Bio Plasticizer Market

4.2.7: Spain Bio Plasticizer Market

4.3: APAC Bio Plasticizer Market

4.3.1: APAC Bio Plasticizer Market by Material Type

4.3.2: APAC Bio Plasticizer Market by End Use Industry

4.3.3: China Bio Plasticizer Market

4.3.4: Japan Bio Plasticizer Market

4.3.5: South Korea Bio Plasticizer Market

4.3.6: India Plasticizer Market

4.3.7: Thailand Bio Plasticizer Market

4.4: ROW Bio Plasticizer Market

4.4.1: ROW Bio Plasticizer Market by Material Type

4.4.2: ROW Bio Plasticizer Market by End Use Industry



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: End Use Industry Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities Analysis by End Use Industry

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Bio Plasticizer Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New End Use Industry Development

6.3.2: Material Type Development

6.3.3: Mergers and Acquisitions



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: DowDuPont

7.2: Evonik Industries

7.3: Solvay S.A.

7.4: Lanxess AG

7.5: Polyone Corporation

7.6: Broadcom

7.7: Bioamber Inc.

7.8: Danisco Us Inc

7.9: Emery Oleochemicals LLC

7.10: Myriant Corporation

7.11: Matrica SPA

7.12: Vertellus Specialties Inc



