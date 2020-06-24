Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Full-body Scanners Market by End-Use Sector (Transport, Critical Infrastructure), Technology (X-ray, Millimeter Wave), Output (Single View, Dual View, 3D), Detection (Manual, Automatic), Component (Hardware, Software), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global full-body scanners market is expected to grow from USD 276 million in 2020 to USD 485 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025.



In the wake of increasing terrorist attacks, the safety and security of critical infrastructure such as airports, metro stations, and train stations, among others, has become the number one priority for countries. With the number of terror attacks increasing across the globe over the last decade, governments are taking stringent measures to prevent them. This is driving the full-body scanners market.



Dual view scanners are widely used to enhance security in prisons and are estimated to lead the full-body scanners market in 2020.



Based on the output, the full-body scanners market is segmented into single view, dual view, and 3D. Full-body scanners scan the subject and generate an image that is analyzed for concealed weapons and other contraband. The dual view segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the full-body scanners market during the forecast period, owing to its high rate of threat detection. Two separate images are generated - one of the torso and one of the whole body - to increase the chances of identifying contraband inside the subject's body. These scanners see particularly high adoption in prisons.



Automatic full-body scanners is estimated to lead the market in 2020.



Based on detection, the full-body scanners market is segmented into manual and automatic. These devices scan the target and generate an image that is analyzed for concealed weapons and contraband. This analysis is conducted either manually by an operator or through automatic threat detection. Automatic detection is widely used at airports; this segment is expected to grow at a higher rate in the market. Automatic detection eliminates the need for a human operator, thus making the detection free from human error. In this form of detection, the image generated is further analyzed with the help of algorithms that can identify the object by analyzing its properties such as mass, shape, radiation emitted, and other categorizing factors.



North America is estimated to account for the major share of the full-body scanners market in 2020.



Based on the region, the North American full-body scanners market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. North America has the highest number of transport and critical infrastructure hubs. The region also has the highest number of airports and prisons, which presents significant opportunities for the full-body scanners market. The region houses key manufacturers such as Leidos Security Detection & Automation, Rapiscan Systems, Adani, Tek 84 Inc., and Liberty Defense, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Full-Body Scanners Market

4.2 Full-Body Scanners Market, by Technology

4.3 Full-Body Scanners Market, by End-Use Sector

4.4 Full-Body Scanners Market, by Output

4.5 Full-Body Scanners Market, by Detection

4.6 Full-Body Scanners Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Safety Concerns Due to Increased Incidences of Terrorism

5.2.1.2 Increasing Need for Contraband Detection in Prisons

5.2.1.3 Increased Drug Trafficking at Transit Hubs

5.2.1.4 Reduction in Passenger Processing Time

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Health Concerns Associated With Exposure to Radiation

5.2.2.2 Issues Pertaining to Invasion of Privacy

5.2.2.3 High Procurement and Operational Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Technological Advancements Such as Ai, Big Data, and Deep Learning

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technical Vulnerabilities of Existing Scanners

5.2.4.2 Covid-19 Impact on Passenger Traffic

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Full-Body Scanners Market Map

5.6 Technological Analysis

5.7 Key Markets for Export/Import

5.7.1 US

5.7.2 China

5.7.3 India

5.7.4 UK

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Hexwave: Being Beta-Tested at Metro Toronto Convention Centre

5.9.2 Evolv Edge: Used by Major Us Airport to Improve Employee Screening



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain

6.3 Emerging Trends

6.3.1 Advanced Imaging Technology

6.3.2 3D Body Scanners

6.3.3 Automated Target Recognition

6.3.4 Artificial Intelligence-Based Scanners

6.3.5 3D Microwave Imaging



7 Full-Body Scanners Market, by End-Use Sector

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Transport

7.2.1 Airports

7.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Passengers Drives Growth of Airports Segment

7.2.1.1.1 Large

7.2.1.1.1.1 Higher Number of Terminals and Security Lanes Drives Demand for Full-Body Scanners in Large Airports

7.2.1.1.2 Medium

7.2.1.1.2.1 Medium Airports Typically Use Full-Body Scanners at Terminal Entrance

7.2.1.1.3 Small

7.2.1.1.3.1 Seasonal Traffic Limits Use of Full-Body Scanners in Small Airports

7.2.2 Seaports

7.2.2.1 Passenger Screening on Cruise Liners Drives Demand in Seaports Segment

7.2.3 Railway & Metro Stations

7.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Counter Terror Attacks Drives Demand from Railway & Metro Stations

7.3 Critical Infrastructure

7.3.1 Prisons

7.3.1.1 Increasing Need to Detect Contraband Smuggling Drives Prisons Segment

7.3.2 Government Facilities & Homeland Security

7.3.2.1 Need to Deter Potential Threats Drives Use of Full-Body Scanners in Government Facilities



8 Full-Body Scanners Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 X-Ray

8.2.1 Transmission X-Ray

8.2.1.1 Transmission X-Ray Scanners Are Used to Reduce Smuggling and Prison Violence

8.2.2 Backscatter X-Ray

8.2.2.1 Backscatter X-Ray Scanners Are Widely Used at Airports and Other Transport Hubs

8.3 Millimeter Wave

8.3.1 Active

8.3.1.1 Active Millimeter Wave Scanners Generate High-Resolution Scanned Images

8.3.2 Passive

8.3.2.1 Passive Millimeter Wave Scanners Capture Naturally Emitted Energy of the Human Body



9 Full-Body Scanners Market, by Output

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Single View

9.2.1 Single View Scanners Are Widely Used in Airports and Other Transport Hubs

9.3 Dual View

9.3.1 Dual View Scanners Are Widely Used to Enhance Security in Prisons

9.4 3D

9.4.1 3D Scanners Generate a 3D Image of the Whole Body to Detect Contraband



10 Full-Body Scanners Market, by Detection

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manual

10.2.1 Operator Required for Identification of Contraband in Manual Detection

10.3 Automatic

10.3.1 Higher Accuracy and Cost-Effectiveness Drive the Use of Automatic Detection



11 Full-Body Scanners Market, by Component

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hardware

11.2.1 Heavy-Duty Hardware is Required to Prevent Exposure to X-Ray and Millimeter Wave Sources

11.3 Software

11.3.1 Imaging Software is Used to Detect Contraband and Blur the Face of the Subject



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 Export-Import Trade Statistics (2017-2019)

12.2.2 Average Selling Price Trend (2016-2018)

12.2.3 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

12.2.3.1 US

12.2.3.1.1 Highest Number of Airports and Prisons Drives Market Growth in the US

12.2.3.2 Canada

12.2.3.2.1 Increasing Presence of Medium Airports Drives Market Growth in Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Export-Import Trade Statistics (2017-2019)

12.3.2 Average Selling Price Trend (2016-2018)

12.3.3 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

12.3.3.1 UK

12.3.3.1.1 Government Funds Worth USD 122 Million for Prison Improvement Drives Market in the UK

12.3.3.2 France

12.3.3.2.1 Modernization and Expansion of Aviation Industry to Fuel the Market in France

12.3.3.3 Germany

12.3.3.3.1 Major Railway Development Projects to Increase Procurement of Full-Body Scanners in Germany

12.3.3.4 Italy

12.3.3.4.1 Despite Covid-19 Effect on Tourism Industry, Market Growth Prospects to Remain Positive in Italy

12.3.3.5 Russia

12.3.3.5.1 New Airport Development to Increase Demand for Full-Body Scanners in Russia

12.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.3.3.6.1 Expansion of Regional Airports Drives Market in Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Export-Import Trade Statistics (2017-2019)

12.4.2 Average Selling Price Trend (2016-2018)

12.4.3 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

12.4.3.1 China

12.4.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Airports in China Expected to Drive Market Growth

12.4.3.2 India

12.4.3.2.1 Rapid Development of Existing Airport Infrastructure Drives Market Growth in India

12.4.3.3 Japan

12.4.3.3.1 Successful Completion of Pilot Projects Encourages Procurement of Full-Body Scanners in Japan

12.4.3.4 South Korea

12.4.3.4.1 Investment in Airport Construction Drives Market in South Korea

12.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Rest of the World (Row)

12.5.1 Latin America

12.5.1.1 Investment in Airport Enhancement Projects Drives Market in Latin America

12.5.2 Middle East

12.5.2.1 Investments of USD 32.7 Billion in Airport Development to Fuel the Market in the Middle East

12.5.3 Africa

12.5.3.1 Airport Modernization Programs Drive the Market in Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Market Ranking

13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players

13.5 Key Market Developments

13.5.1 Contracts

13.5.2 New Product Launches

13.5.3 Partnerships

13.5.4 Other Strategies



14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

14.1.1 Star

14.1.2 Emerging Leaders

14.1.3 Pervasive

14.1.4 Emerging Companies

14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

14.2.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

14.2.2 Business Strategy Excellence

14.3 Company Profiles

14.3.1 Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

14.3.2 Leidos Security Detection & Automation

14.3.3 Rapiscan Systems

14.3.4 Adani

14.3.5 OD Security

14.3.6 Tek 84 Inc.

14.3.7 Westminster International Ltd.

14.3.8 Nuctech Co Ltd.

14.3.9 Millivision Technologies

14.3.10 Braun & Company Ltd

14.3.11 Brijot Imaging Systems, Inc.

14.3.12 C.E.I.A. Spa

14.3.13 3F Advanced Systems

14.3.14 Canon U.S.A. Inc.

14.3.15 Metrasens

14.3.16 Rohde & Schwarz

14.3.17 Qinetiq

14.3.18 Xeku Corporation

14.3.19 Liberty Defense

14.3.20 Evolv Technology, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fv9yw6

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900