GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell 3000® and 2000® Indexes, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 29, 2020, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 5.



“We believe our addition to the Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes validates the significant progress we have made in advancing our ongoing clinical programs in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia,” said Sue Washer, President and CEO of AGTC. “In 2020, we already announced positive data and completed enrollment in our XLRP trial, reported encouraging preliminary signs of biologic activity and completed adult enrollment in both ACHM trials, and strengthened our balance sheet with a successful financing. Our inclusion to the Russell Indexes represents an opportunity to further increase our visibility and exposure among a broader and growing group of institutional investors as we remain on track to provide multiple data readouts for our XLRP and ACHM clinical programs in the second half of 2020.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies that address real patient needs. Initially focusing on ophthalmology, our goal is to preserve or, hopefully, be able to improve vision in some cases. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 & ACHM CNGA3). Our pre-clinical programs build on our industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

