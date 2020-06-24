TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G, OTC: DTMXF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed shipping the second 10,000 purchase order of COVID-19 test kits (the "PO") to a Canadian based mining company with operations worldwide.



The total gross sales amount is approximately $500,000 CDN, excluding shipping fees. Datametrex anticipates that it has little or no upfront costs associated with the sale of these test kits. All of the items are shipped from manufacturers to the purchaser's mine operating sites in Ontario and Quebec.

Under the terms of the PO, Datametrex provides them with an initial 10,000 units of the COVID-19 qPCR Detection Kits manufactured by 1drop Inc. (“1drop”), 10,000 Universal Transport Medium (UTM®), Sterile Swabs with 16x100mm and Skirted Tubes. The Company also shipped two (2) Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction Detection System (“PCR”) machines along with software to ensure optimal assay performance of the samples.

“I think our industry has taken COVID-19 extremely seriously,” said Pierre Gratton, President and Chief Executive officer of the Mining Association of Canada to the Financial Post. “By implementing testing in their operations and conducting contact tracing of the infected individuals, this Mining conglomerate is closely monitoring the safety of its workers and surrounding communities to continue to operate responsibly and efficiently.”

“Datametrex is proud of being at the forefront of COVID-19 testing technologies and is pleased to facilitate solutions to help contain the spread and a potential resurgence of the virus,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company. “We want to help companies in the process of curtailing the second wave threatening society and the global economy.”

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ). Datametrex’s mission is to provide tools that support companies in fulfilling their operational Health and Safety goals with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through Artificial Intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

Additional information on Datametrex is available at www.datametrex.com

