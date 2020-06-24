Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crypto Asset Management Market by Solution (Custodian and Wallets), Application Type (Web-based and Mobile), End user (Individual and Enterprise (Institutions (BFSI, Hedge Funds), Retail and eCommerce)), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market size is expected to grow from USD 386 million in 2020 to USD 1,123 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period.
Increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in crypto asset management technology would drive the overall growth of the crypto asset management market.
Based on solution, the wallet management segment to hold a higher market share in 2020
Wallet management solution enables businesses to secure their digital assets and streamline business operations. Moreover, asset managers and small financial institutions mainly use this solution. The adoption of cryptocurrency is growing across large as well as small financial institutions. Therefore, the wallet management segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Based on application type, the mobile segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Mobile apps created for exchanging cryptocurrencies can make things easier for asset traders and miners. Various stock market apps came into being featuring cryptocurrency apps; these types of apps not only allow them to have total control over the digital assets, but one can also trade with them. Therefore, the mobile segment holds the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Among regions, Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global crypto asset management market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand, which are expected to register high growth rates in the crypto asset management market. Industries such as financial institutions, healthcare, retail and eCommerce, and travel and hospitality are expected to adopt crypto asset management solutions at the highest rate in the region. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies of the governments, as well as from the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Crypto Asset Management Market
4.2 Market by Solution, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.3 Market by End-user, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.4 Market by Deployment Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.5 Market by Application Type, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.6 Market by Mobile Operating System, 2020 Vs. 2025
4.7 Crypto Asset Management Market, by Enterprise Vertical, 2018-2025
4.8 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Remittances in Developing Countries
5.2.1.2 Growth in Venture Capital Investments
5.2.1.3 Safeguarding Cryptocurrency Assets
5.2.1.4 Proliferation of Blockchain Technology
5.2.1.5 COVID-19 Has Fueled the Growth of Cryptocurrency Market
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Regulatory Framework
5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness and Technical Understanding Regarding Cryptocurrency
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Adoption of Cryptocurrency Across Verticals
5.2.3.2 Potential Untapped Markets
5.2.3.3 Crypto Asset Management Providing New Investment Opportunities During the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Security, Privacy, and Control Issues
5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability
5.2.4.3 the Performance Varies Across Cryptocurrency Exchanges Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Initial Coin Offering
5.3.2 Cryptocurrencies
5.3.2.1 Bitcoin
5.3.2.2 Ethereum
5.3.2.3 Ripple
5.3.2.4 Dashcoin
5.3.2.5 Litecoin
5.3.3 State of Cryptocurrency
5.3.3.1 United States
5.3.3.2 European Union
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Switzerland
5.3.3.5 Japan
5.3.3.6 South Korea
5.3.3.7 China
5.3.3.8 India
5.4 Crypto Asset Management Market: Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Regulation of Cryptocurrency
6 Crypto Asset Management Market: COVID-19 Impact
6.1 Introduction
6.2 COVID-19 Developments
7 Crypto Asset Management Market, by Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Solutions: Market Drivers
7.2 Custodian Solution
7.2.1 Custodian Solution: Market Drivers
7.3 Wallet Management
7.3.1 Wallet Management: Market Drivers
8 Crypto Asset Management Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Modes: Management Market Drivers
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
9 Crypto Asset Management Market, by Application Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Web-Based
9.2.1 Web-Based: Market Drivers
9.3 Mobile
9.3.1 Mobile: Market Drivers
10 Crypto Asset Management Market, by Mobile Operating System
10.1 Introduction
10.2 IOS
10.2.1 IOS: Market Drivers
10.3 Android
10.3.1 Android: Market Drivers
11 Crypto Asset Management Market, by End-user
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Individual User
11.2.1 Individual User: Market Drivers
11.3 Enterprise
11.3.1 Enterprise: Market Drivers
12 Crypto Asset Management Market, by Enterprise Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Institutions
12.2.1 Institutions: Market Drivers
12.2.1.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
12.2.1.2 Hedge Funds
12.2.1.3 Brokerage Firms
12.2.1.4 Other Institutions
12.3 Retail and Ecommerce
12.3.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Market Drivers
12.4 Healthcare
12.4.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
12.5 Travel and Hospitality
12.5.1 Travel and Hospitality: Market Drivers
12.6 Others
13 Crypto Asset Management Market by Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
13.2.2 United States
13.2.3 Canada
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers
13.3.2 United Kingdom
13.3.3 Germany
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 Asia-Pacific: Market Drivers
13.4.2 Australia and New Zealand
13.4.3 China
13.4.4 Japan
13.4.5 Singapore
13.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13.5 Rest of the World
13.5.1 Rest of the World: Crypto Asset Management Market Drivers
13.5.2 Middle East and Africa
13.5.3 Latin America
14 Adjacent Market: Blockchain Devices Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Blockchain Devices Market, by Type
14.3 Blockchain Smartphones
14.3.1 Blockchain Smartphones: Blockchain Devices Market Drivers
14.4 Crypto Hardware Wallets
14.4.1 Crypto Hardware Wallets: Blockchain Devices Market Drivers
14.5 Crypto ATMs
14.5.1 One-Way Crypto ATMs
14.5.1.1 One-Way Crypto ATMs: Blockchain Devices Market Drivers
14.5.2 Two-Way Crypto ATMs
14.5.2.1 Two-Way Crypto ATMs: Blockchain Devices Market Drivers
14.6 Pos Devices
14.6.1 Pos Devices: Blockchain Devices Market Drivers
14.7 Others
15 Adjacent Market: Cryptocurrency Market
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Cryptocurrency Market, by Process
15.3 Mining
15.3.1 Solo Mining
15.3.1.1 Solo Mining: Cryptocurrency Market Drivers
15.3.2 Pool Mining
15.3.2.1 Pool Mining: Cryptocurrency Market Drivers
15.3.3 Cloud Mining
15.3.3.1 Cloud Mining: Cryptocurrency Market Drivers
15.4 Transaction
15.4.1 Exchange
15.4.1.1 Exchange: Cryptocurrency Market Drivers
15.4.2 Wallet
15.4.2.1 Wallet: Cryptocurrency Market Drivers
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Market Evaluation Framework
16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players
16.4 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020
16.4.1 Progressive Companies
16.4.2 Responsive Companies
16.4.3 Dynamic Companies
16.4.4 Starting Blocks
16.5 Ranking of Key Players in the Crypto Asset Management Market, 2020
17 Company Profiles
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Coinbase
17.3 Gemini
17.4 Crypto Finance
17.5 Vo1T
17.6 Bakkt
17.7 Bitgo
17.8 Ledger
17.9 Metaco SA
17.10 Iconomi
17.11 Exodus Movement
17.12 Xapo
17.13 Itbit (Paxos)
17.14 Koine Finance
17.15 Amberdata
17.16 Gem
17.17 Tradeium
17.18 Blox
17.19 Opus Labs
17.20 Binance
17.21 Kryptogrape
17.22 Koinly
17.23 Altpocket
17.24 Mintfort
17.25 Coinstats
17.26 Anchorage
17.27 Cointracker
17.28 Right-To-Win
