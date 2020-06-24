Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mining Waste Management Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mining Waste Management market is expected to reach $350.01 billion tons by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026.



Mining activities produce large amount of mining waste during beneficiation, extraction, and processing of minerals. Extraction is the first phase of mining activity process. It comprises initial removal of the mineral ore from the earth's crust. The process is mainly done by the help of blasting. This creates large amount of wastes such as debris, soil, and other components that are unusable in the mining industry. This is one way in which the industry generates waste. The amount of waste produced is depends on size of the mine, once the ore is carried to the surface, it is further processed to extract minerals. This process also generates large quantum of waste due to the quantity of recoverable metal, which is generally a small fraction of the total mass even of a high grade ore.



Factors such as the growing demand for metals and minerals, and increasing environmental concerns are driving the market growth. Though, operational challenge for managing the waste is restraining the market growth. Moreover, increasing demand from power & energy sector, and growing transportation industry are the opportunities for the Mining Waste Management market.



Based on minerals, the coal segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to its large demand from power and energy sectors. Power and energy sectors are now focusing on renewables for sustainable growth. However, coal still forms major part of the global energy generation pie.



The key vendors mentioned are Aevitas, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Ausenco, Earth Systems, Enviroserv, Golder Associates, Hatch Ltd, Interwaste Holdings Ltd, Teck, Tetra Tech, Inc, Tetronics International, Toxfree Solutions Ltd, and Veolia Environment.



Mining Methods Covered:

Surface

Underground

Minerals Covered:

Bauxite

Coal

Copper

Gold

Iron Ore

Lead

Nickel

Zinc

Waste Types Covered:

Mine Water

Overburden/Waste Rock

Tailings

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Mining Waste Management Market, By Mining Method

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Surface

5.3 Underground



6 Global Mining Waste Management Market, By Minerals

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bauxite

6.3 Coal

6.4 Copper

6.5 Gold

6.6 Iron Ore

6.7 Lead

6.8 Nickel

6.9 Zinc



7 Global Mining Waste Management Market, By Waste Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mine Water

7.3 Overburden/Waste Rock

7.4 Tailings



8 Global Mining Waste Management Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 Aevitas

10.2 AMEC Foster Wheeler

10.3 Ausenco

10.4 Earth Systems

10.5 Enviroserv

10.6 Golder Associates

10.7 Hatch Ltd

10.8 Interwaste Holdings Ltd

10.9 Teck

10.10 Tetra Tech, Inc

10.11 Tetronics International

10.12 Toxfree Solutions Ltd

10.13 Veolia Environnement



