Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 34 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
24 June 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 – 23 June 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|14,632
|19,702,468
|17 June 2020
|100
|1,637.10
|163,710
|18 June 2020
|100
|1,638.80
|163,880
|19 June 2020
|100
|1,645.44
|164,544
|22 June 2020
|120
|1,620.83
|194,500
|23 June 2020
|110
|1,643.91
|180,830
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|15,162
|20,569,932
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|201,675
|280,948,126
|17 June 2020
|1,000
|1,807.44
|1,807,440
|18 June 2020
|1,000
|1,817.71
|1,817,710
|19 June 2020
|1,000
|1,814.13
|1,814,130
|22 June 2020
|1,200
|1,776.64
|2,131,968
|23 June 2020
|1,100
|1,812.16
|1,993,376
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|206,975
|290,512,750
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 15,162 A shares and 273,403 B shares corresponding to 1.31 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 – 23 June 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
