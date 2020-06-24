Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 34 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

24 June 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 – 23 June 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 14,632 19,702,468 17 June 2020 100 1,637.10 163,710 18 June 2020 100 1,638.80 163,880 19 June 2020 100 1,645.44 164,544 22 June 2020 120 1,620.83 194,500 23 June 2020 110 1,643.91 180,830 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 15,162 20,569,932





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 201,675 280,948,126 17 June 2020 1,000 1,807.44 1,807,440 18 June 2020 1,000 1,817.71 1,817,710 19 June 2020 1,000 1,814.13 1,814,130 22 June 2020 1,200 1,776.64 2,131,968 23 June 2020 1,100 1,812.16 1,993,376 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 206,975 290,512,750

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 15,162 A shares and 273,403 B shares corresponding to 1.31 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 – 23 June 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments