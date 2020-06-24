Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 34 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

24 June 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 17 – 23 June 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]14,632 19,702,468
17 June 20201001,637.10163,710
18 June 20201001,638.80163,880
19 June 20201001,645.44164,544
22 June 20201201,620.83194,500
23 June 20201101,643.91180,830
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)15,162 20,569,932


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]201,675 280,948,126
17 June 20201,0001,807.441,807,440
18 June 20201,0001,817.711,817,710
19 June 20201,0001,814.131,814,130
22 June 20201,2001,776.642,131,968
23 June 20201,1001,812.161,993,376
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)206,975 290,512,750

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 15,162 A shares and 273,403 B shares corresponding to 1.31 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 17 – 23 June 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

