Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genomics Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Genomics market is expected to reach $33.46 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2018 to 2026.



A genome is the heritable material of an organism. It contains both the genes and the noncoding DNA, as well as mitochondrial DNA and chloroplast DNA. This genomes is called genomics. The genomics market in advance traction due to its applications in a variety of fields of study such as intragenomic occurrence including epistasis, pleiotropy, heterosis, and extra interactions among loci and alleles within the genome.



Factors such as increasing technological advancements areas of genomics, entrance of innovative players and start-ups in the genomics market and diminishing sequencing costs are driving the market growth. Though, huge price of genomic equipment is restraining the market. Advance use of genomics in specialized medicine is the opportunity for the Genomics market.



Based on end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to escalating number of research studies. These are primarily aimed at the growth of efficacious drugs with fewer side effects and improving drug discovery process. This is also qualified to growing penetration of genomics across diseases associated with immune system, central nervous system, and cardiovascular system.



The key vendors mentioned are Agilent Technologies, BGI , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf, Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ge Healthcare, Illumina, Inc, Oxford Nanopore Technologies , Qiagen and Thermo Fisher Scientific.



Product & Services Covered:

Consumables & Reagents

Systems and Software & Instruments

Services

Technologies Covered:

Epigenomics

Functional

Biomarker Discovery

Pathway Analysis

Chromatography

X-ray crystallography

Electrophoresis

Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Branched DNA Analysis

Single-cell Genomics Analysis

Flow Cytometry

Mass Spectrometers

Thermal Cyclers

Genotyping

Gene Expression

Gene Editing

Sanger Sequencing

Next-generation Sequencing

Applications Covered:

Agriculture and Animal Research

Biofuel Research

Cytogenomics

Diagnostics

Drug discovery and Development

Epigenetics

Forensics

Gene Expression and Transcriptome Analysis

Gene mapping

Genotyping

Marine Research

Precision Medicine

Proteomics

Social science

Synthetic Biology and Bioengineering

Vaccine synthesis

Coal Mines

End Users Covered:

Agri-genomics Organizations

Anthropology

Clinical Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Diagnostics

Direct-to-consumer Genetic Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Medicine

Non-profit Organizations (NPOs)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Genomics Market, By Product & Service

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Consumables & Reagents

5.3 Systems and Software & Instruments

5.4 Services



6 Global Genomics Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Epigenomics

6.3 Functional

6.4 Biomarker Discovery

6.5 Pathway Analysis

6.6 Chromatography

6.7 X-ray crystallography

6.8 Electrophoresis

6.9 Sequencing

6.10 Polymerase Chain Reaction

6.11 Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

6.12 Branched DNA Analysis

6.13 Single-cell Genomics Analysis

6.14 Flow Cytometry

6.15 Mass Spectrometers

6.16 Thermal Cyclers

6.17 Genotyping

6.18 Gene Expression

6.19 Gene Editing

6.20 Sanger Sequencing

6.21 Next-generation Sequencing



7 Global Genomics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Agriculture and Animal Research

7.3 Biofuel Research

7.4 Cytogenomics

7.5 Diagnostics

7.6 Drug discovery and Development

7.7 Epigenetics

7.8 Forensics

7.9 Gene Expression and Transcriptome Analysis

7.10 Gene mapping

7.11 Genotyping

7.12 Marine Research

7.13 Precision Medicine

7.14 Proteomics

7.15 Social science

7.16 Synthetic Biology and Bioengineering

7.17 Vaccine synthesis

7.18 Coal Mines



8 Global Genomics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agri-genomics Organizations

8.3 Anthropology

8.4 Clinical Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

8.5 Diagnostics

8.6 Direct-to-consumer Genetic Companies

8.7 Hospitals & Clinics

8.8 Medicine

8.9 Non-profit Organizations (NPOs)

8.10 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



9 Global Genomics Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Agilent Technologies

11.2 BGI

11.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.4 Danaher Corporation

11.5 Eppendorf

11.6 Eurofins Scientific

11.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

11.8 Ge Healthcare

11.9 Illumina, Inc.

11.10 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

11.11 Qiagen

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l7hjv8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900