Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ultrasound Devices market is expected to reach $9717.89 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2018 to 2026.



Ultrasound devices are non-invasive diagnostic imaging devices capable of acquiring images of internal organs of the body like liver, kidneys, blood vessels, heart, human fetus etc. They are used by healthcare professionals to conduct tests in diagnosis and therapeutic procedures. It uses high-frequency sound waves. It is equipped with a probe that transmits the high-frequency ultrasonic sound waves into the body of the patient. These sound waves are then reflected by the body organs into the probe and are transmitted to a display machine that generates the image with the help of echoes.



Factors such as rise in technological innovations and growth in public & private investments are driving the market growth. Though, dearth of skillful and qualified sonographers is hampering the market growth. Moreover, the shifting trend towards home healthcare is providing ample opportunities for the market growth.



Based on device portability, the compact/handheld ultrasound devices segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to its adoption by healthcare professionals for point-of-care applications. They offer more accurate diagnostic capabilities and high performance. The shifting trend towards home healthcare and remote patient monitoring is creating demand for these devices.



The key vendors mentioned are Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medison, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.



Device Portability's Covered:

Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Point-Of-Care (POC) Ultrasound Devices

Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices

Device Displays Covered:

Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices

Color Ultrasound Devices

Types Covered:

Compression Ultrasonography

Contrast Ultrasonography

Elastography

Molecular Ultrasonography

Portable Ultrasound

Stationary Ultrasound

Products Covered:

Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

Technologies Covered:

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

Extra-Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Ultrasound

Doppler Ultrasound

3D and 4D Ultrasound

2D Ultrasound

Device Displays Covered:

Anesthesiology

Angiology

Cardiology

Critical Care

Gastroenterology

Musculoskeletal

Neurology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Oncology

Physiotherapy

Radiology/General Imaging

Urology

Vascular

End Users Covered:

Ambulatory Care Centers

Clinics

Diagnostic & Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Maternity Centers

Research and Academic Institutes

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Device Portability

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices

5.3 Point-Of-Care (POC) Ultrasound Devices

5.4 Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices



6 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Device Display

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Devices

6.3 Color Ultrasound Devices



7 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Compression Ultrasonography

7.3 Contrast Ultrasonography

7.4 Elastography

7.5 Molecular Ultrasonography

7.6 Portable Ultrasound

7.7 Stationary Ultrasound



8 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems

8.3 Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems



9 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)

9.3 Extra-Corporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) Ultrasound

9.4 Doppler Ultrasound

9.5 3D and 4D Ultrasound

9.6 2D Ultrasound



10 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Anesthesiology

10.3 Angiology

10.4 Cardiology

10.5 Critical Care

10.6 Gastroenterology

10.7 Musculoskeletal

10.8 Neurology

10.9 Obstetrics/Gynecology

10.10 Oncology

10.11 Physiotherapy

10.12 Radiology/General Imaging

10.13 Urology

10.14 Vascular



11 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

11.3 Clinics

11.4 Diagnostic & Surgical Centers

11.5 Hospitals

11.6 Maternity Centers

11.7 Research and Academic Institutes



12 Global Ultrasound Devices Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Strategic Benchmarking



14 Vendors Landscape

14.1 Analogic Corporation

14.2 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

14.3 Esaote SpA

14.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

14.5 GE Healthcare

14.6 General Electric Company

14.7 Hitachi Ltd

14.8 Philips Healthcare

14.9 Samsung Medison

14.10 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd

14.11 Siemens Healthcare GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzipjt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900