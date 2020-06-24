TORONTO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V - XLY) ("Auxly" or the “Company”), a leading consumer packaged goods company in the derivative cannabis products market, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Dosecann LD Inc. (“Dosecann”) has entered into an agreement with GSW Creative Corporation Canada Inc., doing business as dosist™ (“dosist”), to manufacture their proprietary wellness vape devices at Dosecann’s facility in Prince Edward Island.

Dosecann will utilize its production capabilities, capacity, and world-class expertise in cannabis derivative products to manufacture dosist’s innovative dose control solutions. dosist will also utilize Auxly’s well-established national distribution channels to bring its proprietary new innovations to Canadians nation-wide, including their newly engineered dose pen 100, their new range of high potency formulas for THC-forward experiences called thc-plus, and their new rechargeable dose pen system.

“We are thrilled to expand the Dosecann business to include the manufacture and distribution of dosist’s proprietary wellness devices,” said Hugo Alves, CEO of Auxly. “Our arrangement with dosist allows us to leverage our sales and distribution reach and maximize the use of Dosecann’s manufacturing capacity and expertise in making the highest quality products for consumers. Also, as a premium wellness-focused brand with an international track record of success in California and here in Canada, dosist is a perfect fit within Auxly’s existing portfolio of branded cannabis products. We look forward to building our relationship with dosist and continuing to deliver a compelling portfolio of cannabis products that delight consumers.”

The Company remains committed to the development and success of its diverse, in-house platform of branded products and realizing its vision of becoming a global leader in branded cannabis products that deliver on the consumer promise of quality, safety and efficacy. Auxly believes that the manufacture of dosist’s technology is a great complement to its existing suite of products. The arrangement allows the Company to maximize production capacity at Dosecann and generate additional cash flow to support the business as it moves towards profitability.

“At dosist, our vision continues to be anchored in providing targeted formulas and precise dosage to Canadians through our proprietary technology with the objective of providing a safe, effective and dose controlled experience,” said Lenny Louis, Chief Commercial Officer for dosist. “We are excited and confident that this new partnership with Dosecann will help ensure we deliver on this vision and improve our ability to provide greater access to dosist for the Canadian wellness consumer.”

Pursuant to the agreement, dosist will provide Dosecann with an exclusive license to the intellectual property required for Dosecann to manufacture, distribute and sell Dosist’s branded cannabis products, and the Company in turn will receive certain fees for such manufacture and distribution. The Company has the right of first offer to manufacture any other branded cannabis product introduced by dosist in the future, at the Company’s election.

The agreement is for a three-year term, subject to renewal for an additional two years.

About Dosist

Dosist , based in Los Angeles, California, launched in 2016 and has since been recognized as a disruptor in the health and wellness industry, named by Fast Company as one of 2018's Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and most recently recognized by LinkedIn as the number two Top Startups 2019: Hottest U.S. Companies To Work For Now. Through its six targeted formulations of the active ingredients in cannabis - bliss™, rest™, calm™, soothe™, passion™ and arouse™ - dosist provides natural alternatives for some of our most common ailments. Their proprietary medical-grade dose pen™ dose dial™ and newly launched dose pen rechargeable system (dial and dose pen rechargeable available in California only) deliver a precise dose each and every time ensuring a customer has a consistent and repeatable experience. For more information about dosist and their products visit their website at dosist.ca and follow @dosistCanada on Facebook and Instagram.

About Dosecann LD Inc.

Dosecann , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Auxly, is a Canadian developer and manufacturer of innovative cannabis products for the wellness-focused consumer. Dosecann is committed to providing Canadians with quality products designed for everyday use, backed by science and advanced research. Dosecann’s 52,000 square foot, GMP-compliant facility located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, houses extraction, research and development, product formulation, analytical testing and commercial manufacturing for Auxly’s branded cannabis products. Built on the pillars of quality, safety and efficacy, Dosecann is cannabis – down to a science™.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)

Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries has secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

Learn more at www.auxly.com and stay up to date at Twitter: @AuxlyGroup; Instagram: @auxlygroup; Facebook: @auxlygroup; LinkedIn: company/auxlygroup/.

Investor Relations:

For investor enquiries please contact our Investor Relations Team:

Email: IR@auxly.com

Phone: 1.833.695.2414

Media Enquiries (only):

For media enquiries or to set up an interview please contact:

Email: press@auxly.com

