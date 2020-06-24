PATTERSON, N.J. and JERUSALEM, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and provided an operational update.
Recent Financial and Operational Highlights
“We are pleased that many clinics are now reopening and progressing toward near-normal operations,” stated Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “BrainsWay has remained fully operational in the U.S., as we recognize the importance of patients continuing to receive their Deep TMS treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, we have established a number of new resources to address the significant negative impact on mental health that so many are facing during this challenging time. These resources include creating educational materials, launching a new website, and implementing a payment flexibility plan for new customers. BrainsWay has also executed a plan to decrease expenses, including reducing salaries and implementing other cost-saving measures. We believe that these actions, together with other enhancements to key foundational areas of our business, will ensure that we are well-positioned to support our customers in addressing the mental health challenges that surely lie ahead.”
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Financial Guidance
While BrainsWay does not intend to provide quarterly financial guidance as standard practice, given the extenuating circumstances caused by COVID-19, the Company believes that it is important that investors and analysts have an understanding of the current state of its business in this evolving healthcare environment. Therefore, for the second quarter of 2020, BrainsWay expects revenues to be in the range of $4.6 million and $4.9 million.
BRAINSWAY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Unaudited
|Audited
|ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|17,969
|$
|21,674
|Short-term deposits
|221
|221
|Trade receivables, net
|5,391
|5,507
|Other accounts receivable
|1,154
|1,427
|
|
|4,735
|
|
|
|28,829
|
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|Long-term deposit
|158
|168
|Leased systems
|5,421
|5,491
|System components and other property and equipment
|$
|4,718
|
|$
|4,248
|
|10,297
|
|9,907
|
|$
|35,032
|
|$
|38,736
|
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
|$
|1,093
|$
|1,320
|Other accounts payable
|3,542
|3,379
|Deferred revenues
|1,356
|1,305
|Liability in respect of research and development grants
|940
|714
|6,931
|6,718
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Deferred revenues and other liabilities
|
|2,149
|2,353
|
|Liability in respect of research and development grants
|4,818
|
|
|5,367
|Warrants
|
|48
|
|
|78
|7,015
|7,798
|
|EQUITY:
|
|
|
|Share capital
|233
|233
|Share premium
|94,300
|93,649
|Share-based payment
|4,092
|4,435
|Adjustments arising from translating financial statements from functional currency to presentation currency
|(2,188
|)
|(2,188
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(75,351
|)
|
|
|(71,909
|)
|21,086
|
|24,220
|$
|35,032
|$
|38,736
BRAINSWAY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|For the three months ended
|March 31
|(Unaudited)
|
|2020
|
|2019
|
|Revenues
|$
|4,157
|
|$
|5,182
|
|Cost of revenues
|1,015
|
|1,158
|
|Gross profit
|3,142
|
|4,024
|
|
|
|
|Research and development expenses, net
|1,795
|
|1,792
|
|Selling and marketing expenses
|3,713
|
|2,838
|
|General and administrative expenses
|1,255
|
|1,003
|
|Total operating expenses
|6,763
|
|5,633
|
|Operating loss
|3,621
|
|1,609
|
|Finance expense (income), net
| (309
|)
|
|236
|
|
|
|
|
|Loss before income taxes
|3,312
|
|1,845
|
|Income taxes
|130
|
|62
|
|Net loss and total comprehensive loss
|$
|3,442
|
|$
|1,907
|
|Basic and diluted net loss per share
|$
|(0.15
|)
|
|$
|(0.11
|)
|
BRAINSWAY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
|
For the three months ended
|March 31,
|2020
|2019
|
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,442
|)
|$
|(1,907
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|Adjustments to profit or loss items:
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|445
|130
|Depreciation of leased systems
|294
|226
|Finance expenses (income), net
|(309
|)
|221
|Cost of share‑based payment
|308
|361
|Income taxes
|130
|124
|868
|1,062
|Changes in asset and liability items:
|Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
|88
|(745
|)
|Decrease in other accounts receivable
|264
|197
|Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|(413
|)
|166
|Increase in other accounts payable
|74
|337
|Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues and other liabilities
|(15
|)
|185
|(2
|)
|140
|Cash paid and received during the period for:
|Interest paid
|(23
|)
|(64
|)
|Interest received
|31
|10
|Taxes
|(9
|)
|(187
|)
|(1
|)
|(241
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(2,577
|)
|(946
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment(*)
|(946
|)
|(358
|)
|Investment in short‑term deposits, net
|-
|(55
|)
|Withdrawal of long‑term deposits, net
|10
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(936
|)
|(413
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Receipt of government grants
|42
|47
|Repayment of lease liability
|(110
|)
|(101
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(68
|)
|(54
|)
|Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
|(124
|)
|(14
|)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(3,705
|)
|(1,427
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|21,674
|8,968
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|$
|17,969
|$
|7,541
|(a) Significant non‑cash transactions:
|Purchase of property and equipment on credit
|$
|192
|$
|161
_________________________
(*) Derived mainly from purchase of system components
