VAUGHAN, Ontario, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global lifestyle brand, is pleased to announce that it has granted an exclusive license to CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”), a leading online provider of high quality cannabis products and accessories, to utilize certain brand trademarks on cannabis-based products for sale in the legal Canadian marketplace. In addition, CannMart has received approval from Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (“AGLC”) and the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”) to begin offering Cannabis 2.0 products. CannMart is a a wholly-owned subsidiary of Namaste Technolicies Inc. (“Namaste”) (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a leading platform for cannabis products, accessories and education.



“Canada is an important market for IGNITE and CannMart has shown its ability to deliver high quality products to our target market,” said Lester Lee, President of IGNITE. “The awareness of the IGNITE brand continues to build throughout Canada and our product sales continue to grow. The team at CannMart has been instrumental and has proven their competency to navigate the regulations within the legal market. We trust that our brand can be nurtured in accordance with our high standards and together we can continue to build on our early success as we look to grow market share.”

“Our agreement to become the exclusive distributor of IGNITE products in Canada is an important milestone for the company and positively reflects on our value proposition,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. “CannMart continues to demonstrate its ability to grow its sales distribution channels in the Canadian market and this is attracting the attention of well-established brands like IGNITE. We place a high value on our relationships with these brands as it is our belief that brand recognition will be a major driver of growth as the legal industry matures and transitions to consumer-packaged goods. The opportunity for CannMart to be the exclusive distributor for IGNITE in Canada reinforces our position in the competitive cannabis market as consumers gravitate towards brands that are well known and trusted for their quality.”

“The listing of Cannabis 2.0 products for the provinces of Ontario and Alberta is an important achievement and opens meaningful additional revenue channels. The Cannabis 2.0 market is a large addressable market and the approval to list our products in Ontario and Alberta, with more than 450 and 90 cannabis stores respectively, represents a substantial increase in the addressable market for CannMart,” added Morim.

CannMart’s first offering will be a variety of vape cartridges. The AGLC is responsible for regulating and distributing cannabis to Alberta’s licensed retailers and the sole legal online retailer for recreational cannabis at www.albertacannabis.org . The OCS is the sole legal online retailer and wholesaler for recreational cannabis for Canada’s most populous province.

About IGNITE International Brands Ltd.

IGNITE is a global consumer brand, operating in the premium product segment of the market. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the company’s ‘quality-first’ approach is fundamental to the brand and its products. Originally operating in the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness space, IGNITE was able to establish its brand awareness. IGNITE product categories now include a full line of CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD pet products and CBD vape devices, produced by various partners and sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company’s website, ignite.co. The IGNITE THC product line, which was launched subsequent to the CBD product line, incorporates quality, locally sourced, cannabis products.

Since the launching of its THC and CBD products, the Company has expanded into the beverage space, launching a full line of functional performance enhancing drinks. The IGNITE beverage line currently consists of PH-alkaline balanced water, a line of premium performance drinks, named Z-RO as well as a gluten-free, seven-time distilled Vodka. IGNITE beverages will be distributed nationally within the United States and available to purchase on the IGNITE beverages website, IgniteBeverages.co.

IGNITE is a socially responsible company and is committed to using its marketing and brand power as a positive catalyst for a healthy lifestyle. The IGNITE management team believes that socially responsible oriented actions have a positive impact on the Company, its employees and its shareholders.

Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “BILZ” and quoted in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “BILZF”.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

With headquarters in Toronto, ON, and offices in both B.C. and around the globe, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The company’s ‘everything cannabis store’, CannMart.com, provides customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally-licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site. Namaste’s global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

