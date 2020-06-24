New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colorless Polyimide Films Market by Application, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909131/?utm_source=GNW

0% from 2020 to 2025. The increasing demand for colorless polyimide films from applications such as flexible displays, flexible solar cells, and flexible printed circuit boards, among others, is expected to drive the colorless polyimide films market.



The flexible displays application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the flexible displays segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is attributed to the increased use of polyimide films in the manufacturing of flexible displays.



In recent years, there has been immense development in the field of flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays wherein hard glass is replaced by a flexible substrate made up of colorless polyimide films.This has made the possibility of flexible displays a reality.



Top smartphone manufacturers have already produced initial prototypes of smartphones with flexible displays such as Royole Corporation’s FlexPai, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Huawei’s Mate X, and Lenovo’s Cplus.Apple has also adopted the trend with a few patents of its own, related to bent edges using flexible OLEDs, foldable iPads, and a futuristic scrollable iDevice.



Similarly, flexible substrates like colorless polyimides are being used to make laptops with foldable displays. In May 2019, Lenovo launched the world’s first foldable laptop with a 13-inch bendable screen that folds in half to become the size of a book. The device is still in the early stages of development, but the company plans to scale it to commercial production soon.



The electronics end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Colorless polyimides provide excellent thermo-mechanical properties, have high chemical resistance, and are also optically transparent.



These properties are suitable for manufacturing electronics such as flexible displays, flexible printed circuit boards, and lighting equipment.Fabricating temperatures may go as high as 300°C, and conventional aromatic polyimides tend to disintegrate or change their color at such high processing temperatures.



Hence, the demand for colorless polyimides is expected to increase as manufacturing technologies become more efficient and consistent.

Polymeric optical films with high thermal stability, high dimensional stability at elevated temperatures, high optical transparency, and high tensile strength are widely required in modern electronics for use as substrates in flexible displays and to cover windows for flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) devices. However, conventional polymeric optical films such as polyolefin and polyester films have poor thermal and dimensional stability while standard high-temperature polymer films such as polyimides have a highly colored appearance and poor optical transparency in the visible light region.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the colorless polyimide films market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the colorless polyimide films market from 2020 to 2025.The market here has witnessed growth in the last few years, owing to the growing economies of countries and the increasing consumption of colorless polyimide films for flexible display manufacturing in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.



All major flexible display manufacturers such as LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Innolux Corp. (Taiwan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Japan Display Inc. (Japan), and BOE Technology Group Co. (China), Ltd are located in Asia Pacific.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 22%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 50%, Directors – 10%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 33%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 17%, South America – 17%, Middle East & Africa – 8%



As a part of the qualitative analysis of the colorless polyimide films market, the research study provides a comprehensive review of drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market across the globe.It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by leading market players such as E.



I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), Wuhan Imide New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Industrial Summit Technology (Japan), NeXolve Holding Company (US), Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), and Suzhou Kinyu Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), among others.



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the colorless polyimide films market based on applications, end-use industry, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyzes their market share and core competencies.



It also analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions and new product developments undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the colorless polyimide films market and its segments.The report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses, and devise suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05909131/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001