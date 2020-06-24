Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

24 June 2020

Extension of Offer

On 16 July 2019 Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company") launched an offer for subscription for B shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Offer set out in the Prospectus, the Offer may be extended by the Directors at their absolute discretion to a date no later than 13 July 2020. Accordingly, the Directors of the Company have agreed to extend the closing date of the Offer from 5.00 p.m. 9 July 2020 to 5.00 p.m. on 13 July 2020.

The revised deadlines for the receipt of application forms for investment under the current Offer are as follows:

·application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than 3:30pm on 1 July 2020 and application forms with payment via electronic transfer must arrive by no later than 5:00pm on 8 July 2020, for allotment on or before 13 July 2020.

An application form for the Offer is available on the Company's website: www.senecavct.co.uk and at https://investing.senecapartners.co.uk/products-and-funds/vct-offer.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk