To Nasdaq Copenhagen
24 June 2020
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2020
Effective from 1 July 2020, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with semi-annual interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009508319, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0473% pa
DK0009516684, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0791% pa
DK0009520017, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0372% pa
DK0009521338, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0271% pa
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020:
Uncapped bonds
DK0009509713, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0689% pa
DK0009510562, (32G), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.2298% pa
DK0009512345, (32H), maturity in 2020, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.1183% pa
DK0009513822, (32H), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1453% pa
DK0009514713, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1757% pa
DK0009514986, (32G), maturity in 2021, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1501% pa
DK0009516411, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1149% pa
DK0009518979, (32G), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0540% pa
DK0009519001, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1298% pa
DK0009519787, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1352% pa
DK0009519860, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0689% pa
DK0009519944, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0081% pa
DK0009522146, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1149% pa
DK0009522229, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0994% pa
DK0009523037, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1554% pa
DK0009524514, (32G), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1047% pa
DK0009526485, (32H), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.1352% pa
DK0009526568, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.0068% pa
DK0009526642, (32H), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 1 July 2020: -0.0338% pa
DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.0000% pa
DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 July 2020: 0.0000% pa
Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President,
Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,
tel +45 44 55 14 50.
