Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cybersecurity Market, by Segment (Security Services, Network Security, Infrastructure Protection, Identity Access Management, and Others), by Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by End Use Industry, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach $ 152 billion by 2025 on account of increasing threats of cyber-attacks and data breaches faced by organizations, which has drastically increased the need for strong authentication techniques and cybersecurity solutions.



Additionally, increasing use of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, machine learning, blockchain, among others, for providing cybersecurity solutions is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, supportive government policies & schemes across the globe are expected to further foster the market growth.



However, the need to adhere to the cybersecurity standards and regulations can also hamper the market growth over the next few years. Besides, shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and high cost of cybersecurity solutions can further restrict the market growth since many organizations face budget constraints, especially the SMEs.



North America dominates the Global Cybersecurity Market owing to the increasing incidences of cyber-attacks in the region. Additionally, increasing expenditure by the government on security solutions due to growing concerns over data breaches is further driving the market growth in the region. Major players operating in the cybersecurity market include Broadcom Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Mcafee, LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., BAE Systems Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, International Business Machine Corporation and others. Leading companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



The Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Cybersecurity Market from 2015 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Cybersecurity Market from 2020 to 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Cybersecurity Market based on segment, deployment type, organization size, end-use industry, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Cybersecurity Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Cybersecurity Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Cybersecurity Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Cybersecurity Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Cybersecurity Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of solution providers across the globe. Subsequently, the author conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the solution providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the solution providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Cybersecurity Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these segments and end-use industry for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cybersecurity Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Preferred Type of Deployment

5.2. Most Challenging factor for Cybersecurity Management in an Organization

5.3. Cybersecurity Reporting by CISO in an Organization

5.4. Most Significant Impact of Cyber Incident in an Organization

5.5. Top Ranked Digital Initiatives for Next 12 Months



6. Global Cybersecurity Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Segment (security services, network security, infrastructure protection, identity access management, data security, application security, integrated risk management, cloud security and others)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud)

6.2.3. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs)

6.2.4. By End Use Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, IT & Telecom, Retail, Energy & Power and Others)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.2.6. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. North America Cybersecurity Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe Cybersecurity Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Cybersecurity Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. South America Cybersecurity Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Broadcom Inc.

14.2. Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

14.3. Mcafee, LLC

14.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.5. Dell Technologies Inc.

14.6. Fortinet Inc.

14.7. BAE Systems Inc.

14.8. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

14.9. Trend Micro Incorporated

14.10. International Business Machine Corporation



15. Strategic Recommendations



