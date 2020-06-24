New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763785/?utm_source=GNW



The global respiratory protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.58 billion by 2027, expanding at a 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable occupational safety regulations focused on ensuring worker safety across various industries are expected to drive the demand for respiratory protective equipment (RPE) over the forecast period.



In addition, factors including rising concerns over exposure to radioactive and toxic air pollutants coupled with increasing instances of infectious biological hazards are anticipated to augment the demand for RPE over the forecast period. Moreover, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.



Surging demand for N95 respirators, especially from the healthcare sector during the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid infection has led to their shortage owing to which key players such as 3M and Honeywell International, Inc. have ramped up their production capacities and are also expanding their manufacturing facilities to meet the growing demand for N95 respirators.



Technological advancements in terms of features and design of respiratory protective equipment coupled with increasing demand for multi-utility RPE is anticipated to provide ample opportunities for market growth in the forthcoming years. Moreover, lighter weight masks are increasingly being preferred by users who are required to wear respirators for a more extended period of time.



Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Report Highlights

• The Air-purifying Respirator (APR) product segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027 due to its rising demand, most notably in the petrochemical, mining, and oil and gas sectors

• The market for RPE in the construction industry is expected to reach USD 1.61 billion by 2027 on account of a large number of respiratory hazards including exposure to silica dust and asbestos coupled with growing concerns about employee safety

• The product consumption in Asia Pacific is anticipated to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2027 owing to growing construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and mining industries coupled with growing awareness pertaining to worker safety

• The product demand in Germany is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period on account of rising penetration of respiratory protective equipment in the manufacturing, automotive, construction, and transportation sectors

• In May 2020, 3M announced the expansion of its facility located in Aberdeen, South Dakota, U.S. to increase the production of N95 respirators for healthcare workers, and others actively combating the COVID-19 pandemic

