Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global E-Signature Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud), by Type (Signature Pad at POS, Public Key Infrastructure, Others), by Use-Case, by Application, by Company, by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global E-Signature Market is expected to grow at a robust rate of around 26% during the forecast period. The Global E-Signature Market is driven by the widespread adoption of e-signatures by the various end-user industries including BFSI, legal, government, retail, among others.



Additionally, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 disease has shut down worldwide operations of the enterprises and the public-private sectors. The world is working remotely under restrictions and digital & teleworking recommendations. This has increased the use of digital signatures for completing necessary tasks and operations along with that digital signatures help in proving the identify of people and institutions thereby propelling the market growth through 2025.



Furthermore, increasing expenditure by government & enterprises on electronic documents coupled with new product launches by the major vendors operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. However, lack of awareness and adoption especially in the emerging world can restrict the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, variation in digital signature rules & regulations across regions can hamper the market growth.



The major players operating in the e-signature market Adobe Systems, Inc, OneSpan, Gemalto N.V., Ascertia, DocuSign, Inc., Entrust Datacard, SIGNiX, Inc., Secured Signing, Identrust, Kofax and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. For instance, in May 2019, Secured Signing Limited entered a partnership with Employrite Co. Ltd., to integrate each other's software, for the ease of human resources departments in carrying out the online employee onboarding process.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global E-Signature Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global E-Signature Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global E-Signature Market based on component, deployment mode, type, use-case, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global E-Signature Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global E-Signature Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global E-Signature Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global E-Signature Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global E-Signature Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the author sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the author could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global E-Signature Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. Researchers sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



