Tampa, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Immediate Release





Tampa, FL (June 24, 2020) – Ahead of the technological curve is Tampa Bay’s largest locally owned real estate brokerage firm, Smith & Associates Real Estate. The company quickly adapted and was already prepared to offer a highly-personalized approach through digital means. With online concierge services staffed by real estate professionals, increased virtual tour offerings, 360-degree views of listings, and an Offer Optimizer for online buying and selling, Smith’s navigational tools along with Virtual Open Houses have met the needs of buyers and sellers in Tampa Bay.





This past weekend, the organization held its second Company-wide Virtual Open House Event featuring twenty one Tampa Bay properties. How it worked... The Smith real estate agents signed up for an 8-minute time slot per property. On Sunday, all the agents joined the zoom conference. During their 8 minute window, they were spotlighted on Zoom and took over the screen. Each agent gave a walkthrough of their property to showcase the home’s finest features and help the live audience feel the experience of being in the home. Simultaneously, Smith streamed the Zoom conference on Facebook LIVE to increase viewership. Social ads, digital ads, and an email blast to website subscribers all linked back to the SmithVirtualOH.com, which included event information. The link has all the properties, agent names, and Facebook links for future viewing.





“We recognized early on that merging technology with the wisdom of our expert agents was going to be invaluable to offering our clients the safety and customer service they deserve while buying or selling real estate. The work we did to host a company-wide Virtual Open House event has become a model for how real estate companies around the country can pivot into a comprehensive experience for buying a home with safety prioritized,” says Bob Glaser, Smith & Associates Real Estate President and CEO.





Trendsetters and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World are two of Smith’s global affiliations that are looking at implementing this Virtual Open House approach with other agencies needing to shift their Open House events to digital hosting. All 350 of the Smith employees were supplied with social media graphics, webpage link, and the email campaign.





Almost 5,000 people viewed the Virtual Open House page with more than 200 individual clicks on listings during the event. The video continues to get reach and views on the Smith Facebook page.





By quickly adapting to a virtual mode of operation, the navigational tools and Virtual Open House events allow potential Tampa Bay homeowners to step into lush interiors, view amenities and enhances their knowledge of the home’s neighborhood all while taking precautions in our post-pandemic environment.

###





About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, with a commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of six strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, 300 associates, an annual sales volume of $1.52 billion, and over 2,600 transactions a year. Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one luxury brokerage firm of $1M + residences with 17.4% of the market share and an average price of $1.67M* (*average of luxury transactions as of December 31, 2019). The company completes a transaction every other day and is a nationally recognized leader in the Real Estate industry. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

Follow Smith & Associates on Social Media:





https://www.facebook.com/SmithAndAssociatesRE/

https://www.instagram.com/smithandassociates/

https://twitter.com/Smith_Associate

http://feeds.feedburner.com/smithandassociates









Attachment

Sarah Lesch Playbook Public Relations 8137274077 sarah@playbookpublicrelations.com