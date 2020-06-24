Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomethane - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Biomethane market accounted for $1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include high potential usage of biomethane in the automotive and power generation sector, surging demand for bio-based fuel for power generation plants, rapid industrialization and growing environmental concerns. However, high initial investment and high installation and operating costs restrain the market.
Biomethane, a natural gas, is a green source of energy source, which is produced by the anaerobic digestion of organic matter that is agricultural waste, green waste, household waste, food industry waste, and even industrial waste. It is also known as renewable and sustainable natural gas. The raw material used for biomethane production is biogas that can be processed from various feedstock sources like vegetables and animals. Hence, it is eco-friendly and the most efficient fuel for various applications. It is liquified to obtain liquified biomethane. It is widely used in the automotive sector and power generation. Biomethane lowers the amount of CO2 emissions significantly as compared to other fuels. In addition, is suitable for all engine types and all transport modes.
By application, Automotive segment is projected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, as the automotive sector is responsible for significant volume of greenhouse gas emissions, the usage of biomethane as an automotive fuel will directly benefit the environment in terms of reduced emissions. Petroleum fuels are responsible for emission of harmful gases in environment, which leads to several ill effects such as cancer, bronchitis, and asthma. Moreover, various governmental policies to ensure cleaner and eco-friendly fuel production have shifted global fuel market towards alternative fuel in automobiles, which is likely to increase product demand.
On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast priod, due to the growing demand from automotive sector together with emission reduction of harmful gases and environment protection. Moreover, the establishments of new biomethane facilities in the U.S. continue to transform the power requirements of the world and promote the industry to expand with viable coal and GHG reduction alternatives. The U.S. is the major contributor to the North American biomethane market.
Some of the key players in biomethane market include J V Energen, Magne Gas, Gasrec, ORBITAL, CNG Services, Planet Biogas Global, VERBIO, GM-Green Methane, Mailhem Ikos Environment, Gazasia, Biogas Products, SGN, ETW Energietechnik GmbH, Schmack Carbotech, EnviTec Biogas, SoCalGas, Green Elephant, and Future Biogas Limited.
Production Methods Covered:
Feedstock Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Biomethane Market, By Production Method
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gasification
5.3 Fermentation
5.4 Anaerobic Digestion
6 Global Biomethane Market, By Feedstock
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Agricultural Waste
6.3 Sewage Sludge
6.4 Organic Household Waste Derived
6.5 Animal Manure
6.6 Industrial Food Processing Waste
6.7 Energy Crops
6.8 Municipal Waste
7 Global Biomethane Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive
7.3 Power Generation
7.4 Heat generation
7.5 Alternative Fuel
7.6 Water Heating
7.7 Space Heating
7.8 Bio-fuel
8 Global Biomethane Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 J V Energen
10.2 Magne Gas
10.3 Gasrec
10.4 ORBITAL
10.5 CNG Services
10.6 Planet Biogas Global
10.7 VERBIO
10.8 GM-Green Methane
10.9 Mailhem Ikos Environment
10.10 Gazasia
10.11 Biogas Products
10.12 SGN
10.13 ETW Energietechnik GmbH
10.14 Schmack Carbotech
10.15 EnviTec Biogas
10.16 SoCalGas
10.17 Green Elephant
10.18 Future Biogas Limited
