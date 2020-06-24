Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomethane - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biomethane market accounted for $1.82 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include high potential usage of biomethane in the automotive and power generation sector, surging demand for bio-based fuel for power generation plants, rapid industrialization and growing environmental concerns. However, high initial investment and high installation and operating costs restrain the market.



Biomethane, a natural gas, is a green source of energy source, which is produced by the anaerobic digestion of organic matter that is agricultural waste, green waste, household waste, food industry waste, and even industrial waste. It is also known as renewable and sustainable natural gas. The raw material used for biomethane production is biogas that can be processed from various feedstock sources like vegetables and animals. Hence, it is eco-friendly and the most efficient fuel for various applications. It is liquified to obtain liquified biomethane. It is widely used in the automotive sector and power generation. Biomethane lowers the amount of CO2 emissions significantly as compared to other fuels. In addition, is suitable for all engine types and all transport modes.



By application, Automotive segment is projected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period, as the automotive sector is responsible for significant volume of greenhouse gas emissions, the usage of biomethane as an automotive fuel will directly benefit the environment in terms of reduced emissions. Petroleum fuels are responsible for emission of harmful gases in environment, which leads to several ill effects such as cancer, bronchitis, and asthma. Moreover, various governmental policies to ensure cleaner and eco-friendly fuel production have shifted global fuel market towards alternative fuel in automobiles, which is likely to increase product demand.



On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast priod, due to the growing demand from automotive sector together with emission reduction of harmful gases and environment protection. Moreover, the establishments of new biomethane facilities in the U.S. continue to transform the power requirements of the world and promote the industry to expand with viable coal and GHG reduction alternatives. The U.S. is the major contributor to the North American biomethane market.



Some of the key players in biomethane market include J V Energen, Magne Gas, Gasrec, ORBITAL, CNG Services, Planet Biogas Global, VERBIO, GM-Green Methane, Mailhem Ikos Environment, Gazasia, Biogas Products, SGN, ETW Energietechnik GmbH, Schmack Carbotech, EnviTec Biogas, SoCalGas, Green Elephant, and Future Biogas Limited.



Production Methods Covered:

Gasification

Fermentation

Anaerobic Digestion

Feedstock Covered:

Agricultural Waste

Sewage Sludge

Organic Household Waste Derived

Animal Manure

Industrial Food Processing Waste

Energy Crops

Municipal Waste

Applications Covered:

Automotive

Power Generation

Heat generation

Alternative Fuel

Water Heating

Space Heating

Bio-fuel

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Biomethane Market, By Production Method

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gasification

5.3 Fermentation

5.4 Anaerobic Digestion



6 Global Biomethane Market, By Feedstock

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Agricultural Waste

6.3 Sewage Sludge

6.4 Organic Household Waste Derived

6.5 Animal Manure

6.6 Industrial Food Processing Waste

6.7 Energy Crops

6.8 Municipal Waste



7 Global Biomethane Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Power Generation

7.4 Heat generation

7.5 Alternative Fuel

7.6 Water Heating

7.7 Space Heating

7.8 Bio-fuel



8 Global Biomethane Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 J V Energen

10.2 Magne Gas

10.3 Gasrec

10.4 ORBITAL

10.5 CNG Services

10.6 Planet Biogas Global

10.7 VERBIO

10.8 GM-Green Methane

10.9 Mailhem Ikos Environment

10.10 Gazasia

10.11 Biogas Products

10.12 SGN

10.13 ETW Energietechnik GmbH

10.14 Schmack Carbotech

10.15 EnviTec Biogas

10.16 SoCalGas

10.17 Green Elephant

10.18 Future Biogas Limited



