New York, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Securities, a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, and Edgar Strategic Consulting Services (ESCS) are expanding their partnership. For two years the firms have worked together to provide bespoke marketing and asset raising solutions to hedge funds. Currently, the partnership is expanding to meet market demands in terms of the number of new managers and capital introductions pursued.

The firms leverage their respective strengths while working closely together to bridge managers and allocators, respectively. ESCS, a leading business development consultant, focuses on getting managers ready for institutional-level marketing, diligence meetings and designing an overall come-to-market strategy. ESCS, via Triad Securities, then identifies institutional investors who would benefit from hearing about these offerings and proposes institutional introductions.

Managers working with the group range in size with most being between $250 Million to $1 Billion+. The team will also service smaller managers, as well as early stage start-up funds, if managers are offering strategies that are truly transformational and/or fill underserved investor needs. New funds can benefit from partnering with the group early in the process, to effectively convey their story in a way that is differentiated, meaningful and institutional from day one. Additionally, the group helps managers prepare for the challenges of entrepreneurship as they move forward.

Kara Edgar, Founding Partner of ESCS said: “We partner with exceptional investment managers with proven pedigree, differentiated investment approaches, attractive risk-adjusted returns and impeccable reputations. Funds vary in size, but we primarily look for top quality managers with a track record of producing successful differentiated investment strategies.”

Triad’s investor network includes large public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, fund of funds, family offices, consultants and advisors. The partnership has grown year over year and is vetting a growing number of opportunities in 2020.

Scott Daspin, Director of Investment Banking at Triad Securities said: “We are pleased to work with ESCS to facilitate relationships between managers and allocators, bridging their long-term strategic goals and bringing quality product to our relationships.”

“The two firms share an ethos of excellence in client service,” said Kevin Schultz, Chairman, Triad Securities. “Our work with ESCS continues to yield interesting opportunities for both the funds and investors and we look forward to continuing to leverage our expertise and knowledge garnered during our 45+ years of business.”

About Triad Securities Corp.

Triad Securities, member FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm. We provide superior and personalized Prime Brokerage Services to Hedge Funds, Family Offices, Managed Account Platforms, RIAs, Proprietary Trading Desks and Professional Traders. For more information, visit us at www.triadsecurities.com or contact us directly at sales@triadsecurities.com.

About Edgar Strategic Consulting Services (ESCS)

ESCS is an industry leading business development consultant specializing in accelerating capital raising across verticals. ESCS has built its insights and strategies through decades of experience working with management teams and allocators. We understand the sales cycle to whom, where, and when to market a product. A woman-owned firm, ESCS has successfully been involved in helping build firms across ten core asset classes. For more information visit https://www.edgarstrategic.com/

Loretta Mock Forefront Communications for Triad Securities 646-726-7886 lmock@forefrontcomms.com