LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCQB:NUGS) (“NUGS” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the U.S. cannabis marketplace, is pleased to report continued robust growth in total volume of cannabis sales and revenues from cannabis sales during the month of June, which is now on pace to set a new Company record for cannabis sales performance.

This strong performance was aided by a single day (June 4) during which the Company booked $400,000 in sales – its largest ever single day of sales. Management notes that the Company booked a record $929K in sales in May (7% more than its April sales total, which was also a monthly sales record, itself). The Company had already amassed nearly $900K in June sales with 30% of the month remaining.

Simon Yu, CEO of Cannabis Strategic Ventures, stated, “We continue to benefit from our decision in March to get more aggressive rather than retrench in response to the coronavirus crisis. The cannabis shortage we have seen in California since that time has afforded us a golden opportunity to sharply expand our distribution footprint and nurture a widening network of key distributor relationships. June is on pace to be our third consecutive record sales month. Given our strong positioning and expanding production capacity, we anticipate continued robust growth ahead.”

The Company continues to invest in expanding its production capacity given highly positive pricing trends and tight supply side market conditions in the California cannabis marketplace. Management notes that the Company has increased its size of harvest by as much as 2.5x and is currently negotiating a deal through which it can be more than doubled again, as outlined in its release dated June 17 .

In addition, due to strong execution on product quality and grow operations, the Company has progressed from booking sales well below industry standard pricing to selling at an 11% premium to benchmarks over recent months. Volume sold also continues to rise sharply on a week-over-week, month-over-month, and quarter-over-quarter basis.

“We are scaling up in healthy response to signals from the market telling us loud and clear that we are on the right track,” continued Yu. “We anticipate all these trends will continue to characterize our operational performance during the second half of the year.”

Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a growing social media presence. Follow us on:

Twitter: @NUGS_stock

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NUGSstock/

Instagram: @nugs_farm





About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Inc. (OTC: NUGS) is one of the largest publicly traded marijuana cultivators in the United States. The Company is Los Angeles-based and incubates, develops and partners with category leaders within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The Firm's NUGS brand experience provides operational and financial strategic partnerships and a range of essential services to emerging and existing Cannabis consumer brands.

For more information, visit http://www.CannabisStrategic.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.





Corporate Contact:

Email: IR@CannabisStrategic.com

Website: http://www.CannabisStrategic.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Tiger Global Management

info@TigerGMP.com

www.TigerGMP.com