License Enables Company to Provide its i-Gaming Products to Licensed Operators Throughout the Keystone State;

Company Successfully Launches its ROC Remote Gaming Server Platform and Numerous Titles with Parx Casino

RENO, Nev., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC, a leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, announced today that the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has approved the company’s Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License, enabling Spin to deploy i-Gaming content built upon its ROC™ Remote Gaming Server (RGS) platform across licensed operator sites within the state. Offering online gaming since July 15, 2019, the state’s nine i-Gaming operators generated gross revenue of $43 million in April 2020, a 73% increase over the prior month.

After receiving the PGCB’s approval on June 10, Spin successfully launched its ROC platform and numerous i-Gaming titles on Parx Casino®’s real money online platform pa.parxcasino.com on Friday, June 12. The company is currently working with its other Pennsylvania customers on additional product installations and launches.

“We are delighted to receive our Pennsylvania Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License,” commented Kent Young, Spin Games’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “This important regulatory approval expands our North America i-Gaming footprint by enabling us to deploy our award-winning content throughout the state’s online sites, and we are proud to have successfully launched our products on parxcasino.com. We look forward to working with Parx and our other customers throughout Pennsylvania to identify new game titles that will appeal to their players and help them grow their respective online businesses.”

ABOUT SPIN GAMES

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi and Incredible Technologies. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net .

ABOUT PARX CASINO®

Parx Casino® is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing, Inc. and is the #1 revenue generating casino property in Pennsylvania. Parx Casino® is conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia, I-95 exit 37 or PA Turnpike exit 351 (westbound), exit 352 (eastbound) on Street Road in Bensalem Bucks County. Parx features over 200,000 square feet of gaming; 3,270 slot machines and 124 live table games; 48 poker tables in custom built private room; live racing & simulcast action; Xcite Center, 1,500 seat live entertainment venue, Liberty Bell Gastropub, farm-to-fork inspired menu; Parx Grill, an upscale signature restaurant; Foodies quick service dining; Chickie's & Pete's Crab House and SportsBar; Jax sports bar; Circle Bar; Bambu Noodle House; The Lucky Cheese ~ gourmet grilled cheese eatery; XLounge, luxury casino lounge; a massive year-round Beer Garden and complimentary parking for over 5,000 cars. In 2019, Parx Casino® launched sports betting with a $10M world-class sportsbook. Also in 2019, Parx launched online gaming and online sports betting. For more information on Parx Casino®, visit www.parxcasino.com.