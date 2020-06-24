SACRAMENTO, CA, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announced that the Beer-Industry giants are turning to CANNA-BEER processing in an effort to boost sales. As the laws continue to evolve, canna-beer, as part of the larger cannabis-infused beverage category, presents unique opportunities for seasoned and new users alike. More than just another way to get high, THC-infused beers offers a consistent, predictable, and responsible way to engage with cannabis.



CEO Jef Lewis stated, “We just received $1,050,000 in new orders, brewery and cannabis, in the past 48 hours. Statistical trends for 2020 indicated that quality was the most important factor when choosing an alcohol brand, so while consumers may not be drinking as frequently, when they do drink, they’re opting for quality over quantity or mindful drinking. 58% of Beer-Industry insiders state that quality beer and equipment is the new trend for 2020. BrewBilt has the highest reputation for quality equipment for cannabis and brewery systems. The future of our revenue model is based upon “ghost-breweries” where there is a huge demand for contract brewing and packaging, 68% of activity on the platform this year has come from people looking for contract brewing capacity. The white label market was valued at $100B in 2020 across all sectors. 32% of tender requests on the platform are for white label.”

Lewis further stated, “The future of BrewBilt is vibrant and aggressive as we meet quality demands in our industries. This means stabilization and a re-energized core of more successful breweries. Additionally, as we’ve already seen, the rise of cannabis and sobriety will play a role on the further impact of the beer category. The continued maturation of the category is going to force owners and leadership to get more organized, prepared, and professional. BrewBilt is on that forefront as growing demand for beers that are high in flavor and food compatibility, but lower in calories: fruit-infused sour beers and low-cal IPAs are two categories we believe will grow strong for many years to come. Our customers have come to trust our manufacturing processes and quality, and are going to continue demanding the latest new products. Their taste profiles will evolve over the next decade and we’ll see companies in our space evolve with our customers. For BrewBilt the next 10 years should be about making sure beer is America’s beverage of choice.”

BrewBilt Video Link: https://www.brewbilt.com/about-1

ABOUT BREWBILT: (www.brewbilt.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Corporation’s business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

The Cervelle Group

Dave Donlin

407-490-6635

info@brewbilt.com