RADNOR, Pa., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders, today announced it will host a webinar featuring a clinical update and commercial overview on its pipeline programs in Status Epilepticus, CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. In addition, there will be four key opinion leaders participating in the event, which will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 8am – 10.30am Eastern Time.



Preliminary Agenda:

Marinus Overview Dr. Scott Braunstein, Chief Executive Officer Status Epilepticus Dr. Joe Hulihan, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Larry Hirsch, Yale Comprehensive Epilepsy Center

Dr. Henrikas Vaitkevicius, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Department of Neurology

Dr. Alex Aimetti, Head of Scientific Affairs

CDD Overview Dr. Scott Demarest, Children’s Hospital Colorado Dr. Joe Hulihan, Chief Medical Officer Tuberous Sclerosis Dr. Darcy Krueger, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Complex Overview Dr. Alex Aimetti, Head of Scientific Affairs Commercial Strategy Thomas Lyons, Vice President of Business Development & Licensing

Lawrence Hirsch, M.D., Professor of Neurology, Chief of Division of Epilepsy and Electroencephalography (EEG), and Co-Director of the Yale Comprehensive Epilepsy Center. He has held leadership positions at the American Clinical Neurophysiology Society (ACNS), American Epilepsy Society, American Academy of Neurology and the Epilepsy Foundation, and is founder and former chair of the Critical Care EEG Monitoring Research Consortium, which now includes more than 50 centers across North America. He is lead author of the ACNS guideline on critical care EEG terminology, and has been an active researcher throughout his career, having published more than 150 original research manuscripts and more than 100 reviews, editorials or book chapters on topics including status epilepticus, EEG, and antiepileptic drugs. Dr. Hirsch is co-author of the first-ever atlas on EEG in critical care.

Henrikas Vaitkevicius, M.D. is an Attending Neurologist in the Neurocritical Care, Hospital Neurology, Neurological Infections, Inflammatory Diseases, and Stroke Divisions of Brigham and Women’s Hospital Department of Neurology. Dr. Vaitkevicius, who is also an Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School, received his graduate and medical school training at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. He completed his neurology residency and neurocritical care fellowship at Brigham & Women’s and Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA. Dr. Vaitkevicius has appeared in 38 peer-reviewed publications, five non-peer reviewed scientific or medical materials, and in 2015 was an ad hoc reviewer for the New England Journal of Medicine. He serves as the Director of Brain Hub: Studio for Research and Innovation in Critical Care Neurology where he focuses on fostering collaborations among academic departments and pharmaceutical industries to bring novel treatments to the bedside.

Scott Demarest, M.D. is an Assistant Professor, Pediatrics-Neurology at the University of Colorado. Dr. Demarest’s research focuses on the characterization of neurogenetic conditions through phenotyping and natural history studies, development of better outcome measures as tools for both natural history studies and clinical trials and the design of disease modifying clinical trial for rare diseases. Additionally, Dr. Demarest is the PI of the International CDKL5 Clinical Research Network (ICCRN). The ICCRN includes eight US institutions and one international site in Australia all working collaboratively to develop clinical trial readiness for disease modifying trials for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder through improved natural history data for CDKL5 and the development and validation of appropriate outcome measures for CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder. Dr. Demarest attended medical school at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. He completed his residency in pediatrics and child neurology at Children's National Health System in Washington, DC and his Epilepsy fellowship at Children's Hospital Colorado.

Darcy Krueger M.D., Ph.D. is Director of the Tuberous Sclerosis Clinic, Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Neurology, and Associate Director of Research in Neurology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. He is a founding member of the Tuberous Sclerosis Complex Clinical Research Consortium and served as its first Director from 2011 to 2013. Dr. Krueger received PhD and MD degrees from Saint Louis University in 2000 and 2002, respectively, and completed a combined residency in pediatrics, neurology, and child neurology at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in 2007. Dr. Krueger was a leading investigator for the landmark clinical trial using mTOR inhibitors to treat subependymal giant cell astrocytomas that led to the first ever FDA-approved treatment for TSC in 2010. Dr. Krueger leads multiple clinical research studies in TSC, including the TSC Autism Center of Excellence Network funded by the National Institutes of Health and the TS Alliance. Additional projects are aimed at better understanding the underlying mechanisms of TSC disease pathogenesis and treatment response, with the ultimate objective of developing treatment strategies that reverse or prevent disease progression and secondary complications.