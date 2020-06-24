EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types, today announced that the Gritstone management team will host an investor teleconference and webcast on July 13, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to present data from the ongoing Phase 1 studies of its immunotherapy product candidates GRANITE and SLATE. Phase 2 study plans will also be discussed.



Daniel Catenacci, M.D., director of the gastrointestinal oncology program and assistant director of translational research at the Comprehensive Cancer Center in the University of Chicago, will be a featured speaker. He is a principal investigator on both clinical trials.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial (866) 939-3921 (domestic) or (678) 302-3550 (international) and refer to conference ID 49783015. Live audio of the teleconference and accompanying slides will be simultaneously webcast and will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Gritstone Oncology website at https://ir.gritstoneoncology.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars—first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGETM, which is designed to predict, from a routine tumor biopsy, the tumor-specific neoantigens (TSNA) that are presented on a patient’s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients’ TSNA to potentially drive the patient’s immune system to specifically attack and destroy tumors. The company’s “off the shelf” shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, and its individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, are being evaluated in Phase 1 clinical studies. Novel tumor-specific antigens can also provide targets for bispecific antibody (BiSAb) therapeutics for solid tumors, and Gritstone’s BiSAb program is currently in lead optimization. For more information, please visit gritstoneoncology.com.

