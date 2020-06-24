SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NBIO) announced today that it has appointed Dr. Navpaul Singh MD as Chief Medical Consultant in charge of research into Pritumumab’s use with viral infections, including COVID-19.



Dr. Singh stated, “With the present pandemic, the need for further research is essential to both understand and inhibit COVID-19’s continual spread. This opportunity with Nascent Biotech allows me to continue my medical work in viral infections that are with us today and possibly in the future.”

Nascent CEO Sean Carrick added, “With the growing demands on the company for infectious disease research, Dr. Singh is a welcome addition to lead the work with Pritumumab in potential applications beyond cancer.”

About Nascent Biotech, Inc.:

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers with the approval to begin its open clinical trials. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website: www.nascentbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on October 28, 2014, and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

