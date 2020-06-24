Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eggshell Membrane Market by Product (Capsule, Tablet, and Powder), Type (Hydrolyzed and Unhydrolyzed), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eggshell membrane market size is estimated to be valued at USD 105 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%, recording a value of USD 169 million by 2025.



Due to the increase in the number of benefits offered by eggshell membranes in preventive health care and personal care, along with its increased applications in an array of industries across the globe has caused the eggshell membrane sales to increase rapidly.



The rising application in nutraceuticals and cosmetic &personal care products has resulted in the prevention of human joint health-related diseases and increased skin nourishment, which is projected to be a key factor encouraging the demand for eggshell membranes. However, various functionalities in industries, such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals, help in the treatment of various joint and connective tissue disorders and calcium deficiency issues, which also contributes to the overall demand for eggshell membranes. Furthermore, the usage of the eggshell membrane in pet food and health applications remains high due to its properties, thus, encouraging manufacturers to offer innovative products to increase their market share.



The powder segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The powder segment in the market for the eggshell membrane is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its increased applications and consumption across industries, such as food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, dietary supplements, and functional foods. In addition, the acceptance of powders among consumers is rising as compared to tablets, capsules, and gummies & chews, as it eliminates the fear related to the consumption of pharmaceutical products for health benefits. Key players are developing newer forms of products to offer eggshell membrane in the global market. Hence, the powdered segment is projected to gain significant share during the forecast period due to its increasing demand from the end-use industry manufacturers for their line of products.



The hydrolyzed segment is projected to account for a major share in the global eggshell membrane market during the forecast period.



The hydrolyzed segment is projected to account for the largest share in the global eggshell membrane market. This is due to key factors, such as its content of membrane and its concentration and mass availability due to the presence of major eggshell membrane manufacturers producing the ingredient in the hydrolyzed form. In addition, a majority of the end-users consume hydrolyzed eggshell membrane in their line of products. Hence, these factors are projected to drive the growth of this segment, due to which it is projected to dominate the global market. However, among the other types of eggshell membranes available, the unhydrolyzed segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in the global eggshell membrane market between2020 and 2025.



"The North American region dominated the global eggshell membrane market in 2019, and Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Key factors encouraging the growth of the Asia Pacific market include the increase in the adoption of eggshell membrane-based products, such as nutraceuticals, growing number of manufacturing facilities, and the increasing number of research & development centers. Due to the growth in the economy across countries in the region, consumers prefer consuming natural products. Hence, consumers prefer opting for products that include naturally-sourced ingredients, which is further projected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Eggshell Membrane Market

4.2 Market, by Region

4.3 Market, by Type

4.4 Market, by Application

4.5 Market, by Product

4.6 North America: Market, by Application and Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Novel and Sustainable Solutions to Drive the Growth of the Eggshell Membrane Market

5.2.1.1.1 Arthritis:

5.2.1.1.2 Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (Ibd):

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Eggshell Membrane in Beauty & Skincare Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Availability of Substitutes, Such as Plant-Based Proteins, Dairy-Based Proteins, and Animal Proteins

5.2.2.2 Complicated Processing Technologies to Result in High Cost of Production

5.2.2.3 Rising Number of Disease Outbreaks in Poultry to Impact the Demand for Egg-Related Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Natural Waste Products to Create Immense Growth Potential

5.2.3.2 Growing R&D Investments for Eggshell Membrane

5.2.3.2.1 Medical and Pharmaceuticals:

5.2.3.2.2 Adsorbents:

5.2.3.3 Eggshell Membrane to Be the Next Generation Joint Health Supplement Due to the Increase in Awareness About Its Collagen Properties Among Industrial and Consumer Awareness

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increase in Preference for Vegetarian Diets Among the Population

5.2.4.2 International Standards and Regulations Set for Processing and Consumption of Eggshell Membrane

5.3 YC & YCC Shift

5.4 Supply Chain

5.5 Industry Ecosystem : Proteins, Vitamins & Minerals

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Global Egg Production Trend, 2014-2018 (Ton)



6 Eggshell Membrane Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Capsule

6.2.1 Rise in the Consumption of Nutraceuticals With Various Health Benefits to Drive the Demand for Capsule Eggshell Membrane Products

6.3 Tablet

6.3.1 Use of Eggshell Membrane Tablets in the Treatment and Prevention of Diseases to Drive Its Demand

6.4 Powder

6.4.1 High Application in Cosmetics & Personal Care Products and Food & Beverages to Drive the Demand for Eggshell Membrane in Powder Form

6.5 Other Products

6.5.1 New Product Formulations to Drive the Market Growth for Eggshell Membrane



7 Eggshell Membrane Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hydrolyzed

7.2.1 High Adoption of the Hydrolyzed Eggshell Membrane in Nutraceutical Applications to Drive Its Growth

7.3 Unhydrolyzed

7.3.1 Increase in the Usage of the Unhydrolyzed Eggshell Membrane in Food & Beverage Applications to Drive the Market Growth



8 Eggshell Membrane Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nutraceuticals

8.2.1 Use of Organic Alternatives in the Treatment and Prevention of Joint-Related Diseases to Drive the Market Growth for Eggshell Membrane

8.3 Food & Beverages

8.3.1 Increasing Consumption of Health-Enriching Food & Beverage Ingredients to Drive the Demand

8.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

8.4.1 Increase in Aging Population and Rise in Demand for Personal Care Products With Natural Ingredients to Drive the Demand for Eggshell Membrane

8.5 Pharmaceuticals

8.5.1 High Growth Potential for Eggshell Membrane Manufacturers in the Pharmaceuticals Industry to Drive Its Demand

8.6 Other Applications

8.6.1 Rising Pet Health Concerns and Eggshell Membrane Applications in Pet Food to Drive the Demand



9 Eggshell Membrane Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements to Drive the Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increase in Application of Eggshell Membranes Due to Its Properties to Drive the Market Growth

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increase in Industrial Applications in Processed and Dietary Food & Beverage Products to Drive the Market Growth

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.1.1 Increase in Production of Eggs and Rise in the Number of R&D Activities for Potential Applications of Eggshell Membrane Derivatives to Drive Its Demand

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.2.1 Increase in R&D Activities in the Nutraceutical Industry to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.3.3 India

9.3.3.1 Increase in Knee Arthritis Cases and the Rise in Awareness About the Use of Eggshell Membrane as Nutraceuticals to Drive Its Demand

9.3.4 Australia and New Zealand

9.3.4.1 Rising Disposable Incomes and Growing Awareness About Nutraceutical Products to Drive the Growth of the Eggshell Membrane Market

9.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.3.5.1 Rising Preference for Nutrient-Rich Ingredients With Health Benefits to Drive the Demand for Eggshell Membrane

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Nutraceuticals and Food & Beverage Applications to Drive the Market Growth for Eggshell Membrane in the Country

9.4.2 France

9.4.2.1 Rising Awareness in the Aging Population About the Health Benefits Offered by Eggshell Membranes in Cosmetics, Personal Care Products, and Hair Care Products

9.4.3 UK

9.4.3.1 Increase in Nutraceuticals and Food & Beverages Application and Rising Consumer Awareness to Drive the Growth of the Eggshell Membrane Market

9.4.4 Spain

9.4.4.1 Increasing Investment for Affordable and New Sources of Proteins to Drive the Market Growth for Eggshell Membrane

9.4.5 Italy

9.4.5.1 Rising Preference for Functional Ingredients With Various Health Benefits to Drive the Demand for Eggshell Membranes

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.4.6.1 Clinical Studies Attesting the Benefits of Eggshell Membranes in Pet Food Products to Drive Its Demand

9.5 Rest of World

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 Rising Health Concerns and Increasing Awareness About the Benefits Offered by Eggshell Membranes to Drive Its Demand

9.5.2 Middle East & Africa

9.5.2.1 Rising Number of Investments from Key Players to Drive the Demand for Eggshell Membrane in Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical Applications



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Star

10.3.2 Emerging Leader

10.3.3 Pervasive

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Ranking of Key Players, 2020

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Agreements & Partnerships



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Biova LLC

11.2 Stratum Nutrition

11.3 Ecovatec Solutions Inc

11.4 Eggnovo Sl

11.5 Certified Nutraceuticals Inc

11.6 Microcore Research Laboratories

11.7 Bolise Co Limited

11.8 Eggbrane

11.9 Mitushi Biopharma

11.10 Kewpie Corporation



12 Company Profiles (Demand-Side Manufacturers)

12.1 Webber Naturals Pharmaceuticals

12.2 Redd Remedies

12.3 Hellenia Health Foods

12.4 Now Foods

12.5 Healthy Origins

12.6 Botanic Choice

12.7 Harmony Bio Co Limited

12.8 Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd

12.9 Parchem

12.10 Knu Group



