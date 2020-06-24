Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type (Demulsifiers, Inhibitors & Scavengers, Rheology Modifiers, Friction Reducers, Specialty Biocides, Specialty Surfactants, Pour Point Depressants), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of specialty oilfield chemicals was USD 11,824.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13,363.4 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Specialty oilfield chemicals are used to achieve higher productivity and increase the yield of an oil & gas field. The consumption of these chemicals varies according to the oil well specifications and imparts unique capabilities and functionality to well drilling, completion, and intervention or stimulation activities. North America is the largest market, followed by the Middle East & Africa.



A projected increase in crude oil production after an expected decrease in the COVID-19 impact in the near future is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Stringent environmental regulations and geopolitical issues in the Middle East region are the factors restraining the market. The discovery of new oilfields and an increase in aging oil reservoirs are expected to provide high growth opportunities to manufacturers.

Demulsifiers to be the largest type segment in the global specialty oilfield chemicals market

Demulsifiers is projected to be the largest type segment in the global specialty oilfield chemicals market from 2020 to 2025. They find extensive application in the separation of water and oil from water-oil emulsions, and thereby, reduce the chance of adulteration in the produced oil. They act on the emulsion by flocculation of oil droplets, dropping of water, and coalescence of water droplets. The major factor driving the demulsifiers type is an expected increase in crude oil production after an expected decrease in the COVID-19 impact in the near future.

Production to be the largest application of specialty oilfield chemicals during the forecast period

Production is expected to be the largest application segment of the global specialty oilfield chemicals market from 2020 to 2025. The increase in the production of crude from major oil-producing countries around the globe is expected to propel the demand for specialty oilfield chemicals during the forecast period. Conventionally, drilling and production applications have the highest consumption of oilfield chemicals, but the decrease in drilling activities in various regions due to the declining oil prices have resulted in production as the largest application of specialty oilfield chemicals, globally. These factors are expected to boost the demand for these chemicals in the production application.

North America to be the leading market during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value

North America is the largest specialty oilfield chemicals market as the region holds considerable growth potential for extensive oil and gas production and even drilling activities, which plays an important role in propelling the demand for specialty oilfield chemicals in the country. The exploration of shale gas reserves in the region presents growth opportunities for the specialty oilfield chemicals market. This trend is expected to continue due to the discovery of new resources and continued exploration and production activities in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

4.2 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Type

4.3 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Type and Country

4.4 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Expected Increase in Crude Oil Production in the Near Future

5.2.1.2 Unique Characteristics of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Declining Crude Oil Prices

5.2.2.2 Geopolitical Issues in the Middle East

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Discoveries of New Oilfields

5.2.3.2 Increase in Aging Oil Reservoirs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.2 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Supply Chain of Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

6.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Supply Chain

6.2.2.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

6.2.2.1.1 most Affected Regions

6.2.2.1.2 Publisher Viewpoint on Growth and New Market Opportunities

6.3 Ecosystem

6.4 Case Study

6.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.5.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp

6.5.2 Trends of Production & Drilling

7 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Demulsifiers

7.2.1 Increase in Crude Oil Production is Expected to Drive the Demand for Demulsifiers

7.3 Inhibitors & Scavengers

7.3.1 Increased Demand for Inhibitors & Scavengers in Aging Wells to Boost the Market

7.4 Rheology Modifiers

7.4.1 Increase in Drilling Activities is Expected to Drive the Demand in This Segment

7.5 Friction Reducers

7.5.1 Growth of This Segment is Dependent Upon Well Stimulation Activities

7.6 Specialty Biocides

7.6.1 Increased Usage in Various Oil Extraction Processes is Expected to Drive their Demand

7.7 Specialty Surfactants

7.7.1 Increasing Enhanced Oil Recovery Activities to Drive the Segment

7.8 Pour Point Depressant

7.8.1 High Wax Content of Asian Crude Oil is Expected to Drive the Market

7.9 Others

8 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Production

8.2.1 Decreasing Crude Oil Prices is Boosting the Production Application

8.3 Well Stimulation

8.3.1 Extensive Use of Hydraulic Fracturing Technique in Increasing the Demand for Well Stimulation

8.4 Drilling Fluids

8.4.1 Increasing Drilling Activities for Oil & Gas Exploration is Boosting the Application

8.5 Enhanced Oil Recovery

8.5.1 This Application Helps to Recover Oil from Reserves that are in Declining or Matured Stage

8.6 Cementing

8.6.1 Cementing Helps to Overcome Numerous Oil Well-Related Problems and Lost Operation Time

8.7 Workover & Completion

8.7.1 Increased Drilling Activities along with Increasing need for Fluids is Boosting the Application Segment

9 Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry in North America

9.2.2 US

9.2.2.1 Efficient Crude Oil Production will Drive the Demand for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

9.2.3 Canada

9.2.3.1 Increased Onshore and Offshore Oil Production to Propel the Market

9.2.4 Mexico

9.2.4.1 the Country is the Third- Largest Crude Oil Producer in the Region

9.3 Middle East & Africa

9.3.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry in the Middle East & Africa

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia

9.3.2.1 Crude Oil Production to Boost the Growth of the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

9.3.3 Iran

9.3.3.1 Increasing Crude Oil Production As a Result of the Lifting of the Iranian Oil Export Sanctions to Drive the Market

9.3.4 Iraq

9.3.4.1 Restructuring the Oil & Gas Industry to Drive the Demand for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

9.3.5 UAE

9.3.5.1 Increased Enhanced Oil Recovery Activities to Drive the Demand for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

9.3.6 Nigeria

9.3.6.1 Projected Rise in Oil Prices to Drive the Demand for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

9.3.7 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.4 Former Soviet Union

9.4.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry in Former Soviet Union

9.4.2 Russia

9.4.2.1 Development of New Oilfields will Drive the Demand in the Market

9.4.3 Kazakhstan

9.4.3.1 Increased Onshore Crude Oil Production to Propel the Market

9.4.4 Rest of Former Soviet Union

9.5 APAC

9.5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry in Apac

9.5.2 China

9.5.2.1 Increase in Investments by National Oil Companies in Oil & Gas Exploration to Drive the Market

9.5.3 Indonesia

9.5.3.1 Reorientation of Oil & Gas Sector Through Government Support to Result in Increasing Exploration Activities

9.5.4 India

9.5.4.1 Government Initiatives to Boost the Oil & Gas Sector in the Country

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.5.1 Government Initiatives in the Enhanced Oil Recovery Activities and Development of Smaller and Marginal Fields will Boost the Market

9.5.6 Thailand

9.5.6.1 Increasing Crude Oil Production and New Drilling Activities will Boost the Market in the Country

9.5.7 Rest of Apac

9.6 Europe

9.6.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry in Europe

9.6.2 Norway

9.6.2.1 Increased Foreign Investment in Exploration Activities will Drive the Demand for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

9.6.3 UK

9.6.3.1 Discoveries of Oil Reserves will Drive the Demand for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

9.6.4 Netherlands

9.6.4.1 Growing Gas Exploration to Drive the Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market

9.6.5 Rest of Europe

9.7 South America

9.7.1 Impact of Covid-19 on Oil & Gas Industry

9.7.2 Brazil

9.7.2.1 Rising Exploration Activities and Discovery of New Oilfields to Drive the Market

9.7.3 Venezuela

9.7.3.1 Presence of Potential Oilfields in the Country to Drive the Demand for Specialty Oilfield Chemicals

9.7.4 Rest of South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Merger & Acquisitions

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Agreements & Joint Ventures

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF SE

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 Swot Analysis

11.1.5 Winning Imperatives

11.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies

11.1.7 Threat from Competition

11.1.8 Basf'S Right to Win

11.2 Ecolab

11.3 Clariant

11.4 The DOW Chemical Company

11.5 Solvay

11.6 Schlumberger

11.7 Nouryon

11.8 Halliburton

11.9 Baker Hughes Company

11.10 Kemira

11.11 Other Company Profiles

11.11.1 Huntsman

11.11.2 Croda

11.11.3 Albemarle

11.11.4 Chevron Philips Chemical Company

11.11.5 Innospec

11.11.6 National Oilwell Varco

11.11.7 Geo Specialty Chemicals

11.11.8 Kraton

11.11.9 Thermax

11.11.10 Oleon

11.11.11 Roemex

11.11.12 Ashland

11.11.13 Purechem Energy Services

11.11.14 Stepan Company

11.11.15 Elementis

