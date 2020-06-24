Dublin, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Static, Dynamic Imaging, Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion, End-User (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Petroleum, Mining, Food, Academia), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global particle size analysis market is estimated to reach USD 465.4 million by 2025 from USD 356.4 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The growth of the market is attributed to increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries. However, the heavy import duties on particle size analyzers in developing countries and limitations in particle characterization range are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The laser diffraction segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, Coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019, driven by growing initiatives to create awareness about laser diffraction, increasing training conducted by companies, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharma and biotech sectors, and rising food safety concerns.

The dynamic imaging segment is expected to hold a major share of the particle size analysis market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the imaging market is segmented into two major types - dynamic imaging and static imaging. Factors such as high-quality/resolution images, better image recognition, user-friendliness, individual sample measurement, and high-speed analysis are driving the growth of the dynamic imaging segment.

Europe to account for the second-largest share of the global market in 2019.

The particle size analysis industry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global particle size analysis market in 2019. Growing R&D activity, technological advancements, and conferences & events are the key factors driving market growth in the region. Moreover, government support to develop innovative technologies for the analysis of nanomaterials are playing a vital role in the growth of the particle size analysis industry in Europe.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Particle Size Analysis Market Overview

4.2 Particle Size Analysis Market, by Technology

4.3 Particle Size Analysis Market, by End-Use Industry (2019)

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Particle Size Analysis Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Research Activities in the Field of Nanotechnology

5.2.1.2 Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

5.2.1.3 Development of Technologically Advanced Nanoparticle Instruments

5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Product Quality Across Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Funding Activities to Drive the Purchasing Power of Research Institutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Heavy Import Duties on Particle Size Analyzers in Developing Countries

5.2.2.2 Limitations in Particle Characterization Range

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Conferences and Events

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Well-Established Distribution Networks Among SMEs

5.2.4.2 Limitations of Laser Diffraction Technology

5.2.4.3 High Cost of Particle Size Analyzers

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Impact of Covid-19 on the Particle Size Analysis Market

6 Particle Size Analysis Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Laser Diffraction

6.2.1 the Large Share of This Market can be Attributed to the Benefits Offered by Laser Diffraction

6.3 Dynamic Light Scattering

6.3.1 Advancements in Dls Technologies to Drive Growth in This Market

6.4 Imaging

6.4.1 Dynamic Imaging

6.4.1.1 Factors Such As High-Quality Images, Better Image Recognition, User-Friendliness, and High Speed are Driving Market Growth

6.4.2 Static Imaging

6.4.2.1 Limitations of This Technology Include Time-Consuming Sample Preparation Process and Operational Constraints

6.5 Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (Nta)

6.5.1 Advanced Applications of These Particle Size Analyzers are the Key Factors Driving the Growth of This Segment

6.6 Coulter Principle

6.6.1 Limitations Such As the need for Samples to be in Suspended and Electrical Insulators may Hamper Growth

6.7 Other Technologies

7 Particle Size Analysis Market, by Dispersion Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wet Dispersion

7.2.1 Increasing R&D Activities for the Development of Novel Drugs are a Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.3 Dry Dispersion

7.3.1 Dry Particle Analyzers Offer Several Benefits Over Wet Analyzers - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.4 Spray Dispersion

7.4.1 Increased Use of Spray-Based Medicines in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Drive Market Growth

8 Particle Size Analysis Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Healthcare Industry

8.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

8.2.1.1 Pharma-Biotech Manufacturers Utilize Target Products for Raw Material Assessment & Product Quality Control

8.2.2 Public & Private Research Institutions

8.2.2.1 Continued Outsourcing of Drug Discovery Processes to Cros and Private Researchers to Drive the Market Demand

8.2.3 Academic Institutions

8.2.3.1 Nanoparticle-Related Academic Studies are Expected to Grow Owing to Expanding Industrial Applications

8.3 Chemicals & Petroleum Industry

8.3.1 Significant Demand for Chemical Analysis in the Chemical Industry to Support Market Growth

8.4 Mining, Minerals, and Cement Industry

8.4.1 Widespread Utilization of Target Products Mainly in Mining & Cement Manufacturing to Aid in Market Growth

8.5 Food & Beverage Industry

8.5.1 Increased Implementation and Compliance of Food Quality & Safety Regulations in Emerging Countries to Drive the Market

8.6 Other Industries

9 Particle Size Analysis Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Presence of a Large Number of Pharma and Biotech Companies in the Country will Fuel the Market Growth

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising R&D Activities in the Country will Drive the Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Increasing Conferences and Workshops Related to Analytical Instruments in the Country will Increase Awareness and Adoption of Particle Size Analyzers

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Particle Size Analyzers by Academia will Fuel Market Growth

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Increasing Government Investments for Biotechnology will Boost the Adoption of Particle Size Analyzers

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Increasing Number of Conferences and Events in the Country is Raising Awareness Regarding Particle Size Analysis

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Government Collaborations and an Emerging Biotechnology Ecosystem will Boost the Particle Size Analysis Market

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Government Funding for R&D in the Pharma and Biotech Sectors will Fuel the Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Rising R&D Expenditure will Drive the Market

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Increasing Research in the Field of Nanotechnology in the Country will Boost Market Growth

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.4.1 Strong Patient and Regulatory Laws will Ensure Pharma Drug and Food Safety and will Fuel Market Growth

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.5.1 Strong Research Capabilities of the Country in Nanotechnology to Boost the Market Growth

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Collaboration with Public and Private Organizations to Drive Market Growth

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Growth in the Petroleum and Pharma Industries to Boost the Market

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.5.3.1 Rising Government Investments for Pharma and Other Key Sectors will Increase Market Share

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Increasing Number of Conferences and Events in the Region to Increase Awareness About Particle Size Analyzers

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Market Share Analysis, 2019

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

10.3.3 Expansions

10.3.4 Acquisitions

11 Competitive Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

11.1 Competitive Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.1.1 Stars

11.1.2 Emerging Leaders

11.1.3 Pervasive Players

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Company Profiles

11.2.1 Aimsizer (A Subsidiary of Dandong Hmktest Instrument Co., Ltd.)

11.2.2 Anton Paar GMBH

11.2.3 Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

11.2.4 Bettersize Instruments

11.2.5 Brookhaven Instruments (A Part of Nova Instruments Corporation)

11.2.6 Fritsch

11.2.7 Horiba

11.2.8 Izon Science

11.2.9 LS Instruments AG

11.2.10 Malvern Panalytical (A Subsidiary of Spectris)

11.2.11 Micromeritics

11.2.12 Microtrac Mrb (A Part of Verder Scientific Gmbh & Co. KG)

11.2.13 Shimadzu Corporation

11.2.14 Sympatec

11.2.15 TSI

11.3 Other Companies

11.3.1 Pamas Partikelmess - Und Analysesyteme GMBH

11.3.2 Jinan Winner Particle Size Instrument Stock Co., Ltd

11.3.3 3P Instruments Gmbh & Co. KG

11.3.4 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

11.3.5 CSC Scientific Company, Inc.

