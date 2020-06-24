CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation” or the “Company” or “CEMATRIX”), a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO’) today announced that it is scheduled to present at Sidoti’s Inaugural Microcap Virtual Conference on June 30, 2020.



Jeff Kendrick, CEO will present the CEMATRIX business to investors at 2:30PM ET, followed by a live Q&A session with investors and other conference attendees. The investor presentation will be webcast live and is available at the following link.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hlAu7hvwQOW8_giNJy9UMg

A live link and archive of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company website. To arrange a virtual one on one meeting, please contact Sidoti & Company at conference@sidoti.com.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

